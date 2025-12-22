Private Wellness Club Continuum Unlocks Final Membership Tier at West Village Flagship

The New Year Introduces Continuum's Entry-Level Tier, Starting at $25,000 Per Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuum, the private wellness club that makes the practice of wellness personal, precise, and designed for clarity and execution, today announced a January 2026 rollout of its third and final membership tier. The expansion marks the next planned phase in Continuum's long-term growth strategy, following sustained demand and continued member growth across its existing membership tiers. Membership at its New York City flagship club is capped at 250 members.

Continuum Founder & CEO Jeff Halevy in the West Village flagship's member lounge.

Beginning in January 2026, Continuum will introduce its entry-level membership starting at $25,000 per year for qualifying members. The newly unlocked tier reflects a deliberate expansion of access following the validation of its higher tiers.

One System, Deliberately Applied

"We designed Continuum to scale deliberately — first by proving the model at the highest level, then by expanding access in phases without compromising standards," said Jeff Halevy, Founder and CEO of Continuum. "Unlocking this final tier allows us to extend the Continuum experience to a broader group of individuals who share our commitment to practicing wellness with intention and precision."

Since opening, Continuum has grown steadily while maintaining a disciplined approach to member experience. Each membership tier is designed to deliver the same underlying system — integrating diagnostics, data, performance, recovery, fitness, and expert human guidance — while allowing for varying levels of frequency, depth, and service.

This release marks the completion of Continuum's initial membership structure, which ranges from $25,000 to $100,000 per year, with increasing levels of all-inclusive clinical oversight, comprehensive total-health services and amenities, and concierge lifestyle support.

An Architecture for Growth

The introduction of the $25,000 membership tier completes Continuum's initial membership architecture and establishes a clear, long-term framework for future growth across its clubs.

"Growth isn't just about scale; it's about alignment," said Halevy. "Continuum is bringing together a curated community of people who approach wellness with the same level of intent they bring to the rest of their lives."

For more information, visit: www.continuum.club or follow @continuumclub on Instagram.

About Continuum

Continuum is making wellness a precision science. Its mission is to make the practice of wellness as intentional and precise as the practice of medicine. Through biometric AI and expert human guidance, Continuum brings clarity and command to health and life potential. The experience is currently reserved for members of its flagship New York City club and will soon scale through a standalone digital platform and additional clubs in major global markets.

About Jeff Halevy

Jeff Halevy has spent over two decades building systems that turn science into practice — bridging what's known about health and performance with how people actually live.

Alongside his TV work as a health correspondent on NBC's TODAY Show and as host of internationally syndicated Workout from Within with Jeff Halevy, Jeff founded and successfully exited multiple ventures including Apex Human Performance and Altis before launching Continuum in 2024.

His contributions, from leading under First Lady Michelle Obama's "Let's Move!" campaign to developing biometric AI, are grounded in one belief: caring for our body creates the stability to handle anything life delivers — and the strength to reach beyond it.

SOURCE Continuum