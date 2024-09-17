Private Wireless RAN Revenues up 24 percent in 2Q 2024, According to Dell'Oro Group

Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung Top Private Wireless RAN Suppliers Excluding China

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, a trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security networks, and data center industries, Private Wireless Radio Access Network (RAN) revenue growth slowed slightly in the second quarter on a year-over-year basis relative to the ~40 percent increase in 2023. Still, the tapering is in line with expectations and private wireless is performing significantly better on a relative basis than both public RAN and enterprise WLAN.

"With public MBB investments slowing, the expectations with new growth opportunities such as Fixed Wireless Access and private wireless are rising," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "The results in the quarter and the trends over the past year validate this message that we have communicated now for some time, namely that the enterprise is a very large and mostly untapped opportunity. The market will continue to grow faster than both public RAN and enterprise WLAN, but because of the lower starting point, it will take some time before enterprise RAN revenues are large enough to stabilize public MBB swings," continued Pongratz.

Additional highlights from the September 2024 Private Wireless Report:

Contract activity is slowing but the quality of the contracts is improving and increasingly includes larger, multi-site, and even multi-country agreements.

Regional activity is mostly stable. The three largest regions in 1H24 from a revenue perspective include China , North America , and EMEA.

, , and EMEA. Vendor rankings did not change in 1H24. The evolving scope of private wireless taken together with the fact that the $20 B+ enterprise RAN opportunity remains largely untapped is spurring interest from a broad array of participants across the ecosystem. Still, the traditional RAN suppliers are currently well-positioned in this initial phase.

Top 3 Private Wireless RAN suppliers in 1H24 are Huawei, Nokia, and Ericsson.

Top 3 Private Wireless RAN suppliers in 1H24 excluding China are Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung.

are Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung. Projections are mostly unchanged. Private wireless RAN revenues are projected to grow at a 21 percent CAGR over the next five years, while public RAN revenues are set to decline at a 3 percent CAGR over the same time period.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Private Wireless Advanced Research Report includes both quarterly vendors share data and a 5-year forecast for Private Wireless RAN by RF Output Power, technology, spectrum, and region. To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

