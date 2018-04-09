Privately-Owned Home Builder In Austin Joins Clayton Properties Group

Brothers Adam Boenig, co-president, and Aaron Boenig, co-president, founded Brohn Homes in 2003 as a custom home building business. Recognized for its innovation in design and architecture, Brohn Homes differentiates itself by providing unprecedented designs, quality craftsmanship and unparalleled value to its customer base.

The company experienced tremendous organic growth since its inception, doubling in size from 2003 – 2007. Following the housing downturn in 2008, Adam and Aaron transitioned the company from a custom home builder to a production builder. In 2017 Brohn Homes started 254 homes, sold 270 and closed 253 homes in 12 communities. In 2018, Brohn Homes anticipates selling approximately 400 homes in 13 communities.

"After over a decade of building homes as a privately held company, we are thrilled to join Clayton and become a part of their impressive homebuilding company," said Adam Boenig. "We look forward to continuing our momentum of growth and innovation through this strategic partnership."

Clayton's emphasis on team member experience and culture was one of the many reasons the partnership made sense to the Boenig brothers.

"Adam and I were looking for a partner whose business philosophy focused on its people and culture first," said Aaron Boenig. "When we met Clayton's leadership team, we instantly realized that our philosophies and company structures align seamlessly. We knew that this partnership was something our team members could get excited about."

Brohn Homes is at the forefront of innovation in the Austin market with its creative, distinct designs and array of product offering. In 2017, Brohn Homes entered the affordable housing market with its Waterloo Homes® line, an affordable home that makes the dream of home ownership attainable for almost any buyer.

"Brohn Homes immediately impressed us with their creativity and variety of homes," said Keith Holdbrooks, president of Clayton Home Building Group. "Their willingness to try new ventures, such as the innovative affordable line – Waterloo Homes –, and focus on growth are areas of importance for our industry. The culture at Brohn Homes is a true testament to their emphasis on team member engagement and experience. We are a people company at Clayton, and Brohn Homes' culture aligns with our steadfast commitment to team member experience."

Clayton entered the site-built industry in 2015 through its Clayton Properties division to provide industry-leading homebuilding solutions and improve the experience of modern-day homebuyers. Since 2015, Clayton has increased its homebuilder portfolio by acquiring like-minded, innovative companies in strong growth markets, such as Oakwood Homes in Colorado and Utah, Harris Doyle Homes in Alabama, Summit Homes in Missouri, Goodall Homes in Tennessee and Chafin Communities in Atlanta.

Brohn Homes was represented by Builder Advisor Group in the transaction. For more information, visit www.brohnhomes.com or www.claytonpropertiesgroup.com.

About Brohn Homes

Brohn Homes is one of Central Texas' largest privately-owned homebuilders. Since 2003, Brohn Homes has been building in the most sought-after areas with a steadfast commitment to provide superior designs, quality craftsmanship, and unparalleled value. In 2017, Brohn Homes introduced the Waterloo Homes brand, making home ownership attainable for almost any buyer. Waterloo Homes are affordable yet maintain the quality, style, and craftsmanship that Austin residents have come to expect. Whether it's your first home or an exquisite luxury home on acreage, Brohn Homes has something to meet any future home buyer's needs. To learn more about Brohn Homes or Waterloo Homes, please visit brohnhomes.com.

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happiness through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes, modular homes, manufactured housing, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. In 2017, Clayton built more than 48,000 homes. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

