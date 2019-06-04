Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Pilot Pen Partner To Recognize Overachievement Through The 2019 $100,000 G2 Overachievers Grant

Priyanka will also select and award the winners of the 2018 $50,000 G2 Overachievers Grant and $15,000 G2 Overachievers Student Grant, currently in their third and second years, respectively.

"It means so much for me to be a part of the Pilot G2 Overachievers Grants and help provide opportunities for people who take charge and help improve the lives of others," said Priyanka Chopra Jonas. "Writing by hand plays a hugely important role in my life. If you ever see me on set reading lines, I always have a pen in my hand. It directly links me to being a creative person and that's one of the many reasons why it's both special and organic for me to be part of these G2 Grants."

A true Overachiever, Priyanka's work extends far beyond the screen. Recently named to Forbes' list of "World's Most Powerful Women" and TIMES' "100 Most Influential People in the World", Priyanka serves as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, and has authored her first book, Unfinished, due out later this year. A loyal Pilot G2 gel ink pen user since grade school, Priyanka has a true passion for the written word and its ability to inspire and empower.

"At Pilot, we truly believe that our pens are more than just writing instruments; they are tools of self-expression that can help write dreams into reality," said Ariann Langsam, Vice President of Consumer Marketing at Pilot Pen. "From the moment we met Priyanka, her relentless drive and passion for helping others were evident. We're thrilled to have her join us on this mission to empower and reward G2 fans and

Overachievers by helping them to accomplish even more extraordinary things and make a lasting and positive impact on their world."

It's no wonder that the Pilot G2, America's number one selling pen*, is the preferred pen of Overachievers. G2 is smooth writing, comfortable to hold and proven to be the longest-lasting gel ink pen**. Available in four point sizes and over 20 color options, there's sure to be a G2 perfectly suited for you, no matter how you choose to overachieve.

To learn more about the G2 Overachievers Grant and G2 Overachievers Student Grant, or to nominate those amazing individuals who are making a real difference, visit G2Overachievers.com . Also, follow Pilot Pen on social media for more information at Facebook.com/PilotPen or @PilotPenUSA and #DoYouG2 on Instagram and Twitter. For the latest updates on Priyanka Chopra Jonas' work, follow @PriyankaChopra on Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT PILOT CORPORATION OF AMERICA Pilot Pen offers superlative writing instruments renowned for quality, performance, cutting-edge technology and consumer satisfaction. Widely acknowledged as an innovator, Pilot was first to introduce Americans to fine-point writing, and currently maintains the top share position in the gel, rolling ball and erasable pen categories. Pilot's line of acclaimed products includes the G2 Gel Ink, Precise V5/V7 Rolling Ball and FriXion Erasable pen lines, as well as Acroball Advanced Ink Ball Point pens and the ergonomic Dr. Grip family of products. Pilot Pen manufactures and distributes from its state-of-the-art facility in Jacksonville, Florida; its parent company is the oldest and largest manufacturer of writing instruments in Japan. For more: www.pilotpen.us.

