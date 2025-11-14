PrizePicks Launches Prediction Markets Offering with Kalshi

Kalshi's Event Contracts Are Now Live in the PrizePicks App

ATLANTA, and NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the leading sports entertainment operator in North America, announced today the launch of its prediction markets offering through its subsidiary, Performance Predictions II, LLC, a federally-approved Futures Commission Merchant. Additionally, PrizePicks is announcing a multi-year partnership with Kalshi, the largest prediction market in the world.

"Expanding into prediction markets delivers on what our customers want, innovative products with more ways to play," said Mike Ybarra, CEO of PrizePicks. "Together with Kalshi, we will welcome new customers across many states to the PrizePicks experience, and we couldn't be more excited about the opportunity ahead in this fast-growing space."

Customers on PrizePicks are now able to make predictions on outcomes across sports, entertainment, and pop culture directly within the PrizePicks app through Kalshi's extensive library of event contracts. All event contracts listed on PrizePicks are Kalshi markets. From game results, to awards shows, to trending cultural storylines, fans will have more ways than ever to engage with the moments they care about most.

"As of today, people will be able to access Kalshi's prediction markets within the PrizePicks app," said Tarek Mansour, co-founder and CEO of Kalshi. "This is a game-changing moment, and we're excited to be the first to fuel and supercharge the PrizePicks fan experience."

Prediction Markets on PrizePicks gives customers the opportunity to make simple predictions by purchasing contracts on a wide variety of events in sports and culture on affiliated Designated Contract Markets. At launch, PrizePicks will offer Team Picks and/or Culture Picks in 38 states and Washington, D.C.

Team Picks

Team Picks introduces a new way to predict, giving customers the ability to pick the winner of a game, fight, match and more. For the first time on PrizePicks, customers can experience the excitement of predicting team outcomes, from individual matchups to season-long futures like win totals, playoff chances and championship winners.

Culture Picks

For the first time, PrizePicks is expanding beyond the world of sports, allowing customers to predict the outcomes of the biggest cultural events and pop culture storylines. Culture Picks brings music, movies, politics and more to the PrizePicks app, from who will win Best Picture or Album of the Year to the outcome of the next election. It's all on the board with Culture Picks on PrizePicks.

Click Here to view product stills and media assets (credit: PrizePicks)

Specific market offerings vary by state. For more information, visit: www.prizepicks.com/teamandculturepicks .

PrizePicks recently became the first sports entertainment operator to be registered as a Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) by the National Futures Association (NFA). This milestone allows PrizePicks to offer prediction markets in partnership with federally regulated Designated Contract Markets (DCM), ensuring customers can engage with confidence in a safe, compliant environment. On PrizePicks, customers also have access to leading responsible customer engagement tools, such as financial limits, timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion programs. Additionally, PrizePicks offers a host of resources to customers, including mental health services from Kindbridge Behavioral Health, a pioneering mental health service provider.

As PrizePicks continues to grow its footprint nationwide, it remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of compliance, integrity, and customer protections. In 2025, PrizePicks was awarded iCAP accreditation by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) for its Responsible Gaming practices and efforts, becoming the first and only fantasy sports operator to earn the certification. For more information on responsible gaming, visit www.prizepicks.com/responsible-gaming .

About PrizePicks

‍PrizePicks is the leading sports entertainment operator in the United States. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, PrizePicks offers innovative skill-based fantasy games that engage and excite sports fans nationwide. Operating in more than 45 jurisdictions and continuing to expand, PrizePicks is dedicated to enhancing the sports experience for all. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com .

About Kalshi

Founded in 2018, Kalshi is the largest prediction market in the world, offering financial markets on the outcome of real world events such as elections, award shows, sports, and more. Kalshi is the industry leader and pioneer, widely credited with legalizing prediction markets and building a safe, legal, regulated platform for millions of traders in America. To learn more, visit www.kalshi.com .

