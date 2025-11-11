PrizePicks Partners with Polymarket for Prediction Markets Expansion

Partnership to Bring Federally Regulated Prediction Markets to the PrizePicks Platform

ATLANTA and NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks, the leading sports entertainment operator in North America, today announced a multi-year partnership with Polymarket, the world's largest prediction market, to facilitate the purchase of event contracts on the company's soon-to-launch predictions markets offering.

Through the partnership, PrizePicks will integrate Polymarket's event contracts, spanning a wide range of sports, entertainment, and cultural moments, giving fans a new, dynamic way to engage with the world around them via the PrizePicks app. As Polymarket prepares for its anticipated re-entry into the U.S. market, this collaboration further strengthens its mission to make prediction markets accessible and trusted at a global scale.

"As the No. 1 daily fantasy sports operator in the U.S., PrizePicks is thrilled to partner with Polymarket, a trailblazer in the prediction space, to open up new experiences for our millions of existing members and introduce our platform to millions of new customers," said Mike Ybarra, CEO of PrizePicks. "By entering the U.S. predictions market, PrizePicks will create greater competition, drive innovation and deliver even more value directly to members. Together with Polymarket, we'll continue to focus on product, innovation, and exceeding our customers' expectations."

"PrizePicks has built one of the nation's most exciting sports communities, and we are excited to help bring prediction markets into that world," said Shayne Coplan, Founder and CEO of Polymarket. "As we prepare to return to the U.S., this partnership shows how prediction markets can enhance fandom while setting a new standard for interactive, regulated sports engagement."

Polymarket has gained momentum from users globally interested in expressing their opinions on current events, politics, business moves, culture and sports. Recent milestones — including a strategic investment of up to $2 billion from Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) and the acquisition of QCEX, a CFTC-licensed exchange and clearinghouse — underscore Polymarket's rapid growth and leading position at the intersection of finance, technology, and culture.

PrizePicks recently became the first and only sports entertainment operator to be registered as a Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) by the National Futures Association (NFA). This registration enables PrizePicks to offer CFTC-permitted derivatives contracts through partnerships with federally regulated exchanges, like Polymarket, ensuring customers can engage in these financial transactions in a safe, secure, and legally-compliant environment.

As PrizePicks continues to grow its footprint nationwide, it remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of compliance, integrity, and customer protections. In 2025, the company earned iCAP accreditation from the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), becoming the first and only fantasy sports operator to receive this certification.

About PrizePicks

‍PrizePicks is the leading sports entertainment operator in the United States. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, PrizePicks offers innovative games that engage and excite sports fans nationwide. Operating in more than 45 jurisdictions and continuing to expand, PrizePicks is dedicated to enhancing the sports experience for all. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com .

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market. On Polymarket, traders predict the outcome of future events and win when they are right. As traders react to breaking news in real-time, market prices are the best gauge of the likelihood of events occurring. Institutions, individuals, and the media rely on these forecasts to report the news and better understand the future. Across politics, current events, pop culture, and more, billions of dollars of predictions have been made so far on Polymarket in 2025.

SOURCE PrizePicks