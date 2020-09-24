PrizePicks Partners With Magic City Jai Alai to Bring the Sport Back to Prominence

ATLANTA, Sept 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks, the daily fantasy sports operator with the widest breadth of sports league coverage, has become the official partner of Magic City Jai Alai, one of the fastest sports in the world. With greyhound racing set to end in Florida by the end of the year, Jai Alai is set to experience a renaissance in popularity as many permit holders will look to replace a major gap in their full offerings.

PrizePicks

Magic City Jai Alai, which runs the fastest-growing Jai Alai roster in the world, has already received plenty of acclaim including an award-winning documentary focused on the sport's return in 2018. In order to maximize reach, Magic City Jai Alai wanted to find a fantasy operator with a national footprint. With its simplified spin on daily fantasy, PrizePicks welcomed the opportunity to add a layer of fan engagement to the emerging league.

"When it comes to Jai Alai, we are well on our way to being the top domestic operation," said Scott Savin, COO of Magic City Casino. "Unlike many other rosters, our players are under contract year-round, many are former professional and collegiate athletes, and they all wear their emotions on their sleeve, so it's a great opportunity to add the fans with a rooting interest."

PrizePicks will be featured at both the Magic City Casino in downtown Miami as well as Magic City's new Bonita Springs Poker Room, opening next week in Bonita Springs, Florida. Patrons in both facilities can create their PrizePicks profiles on-site and become eligible for exclusive prizes. Once active, participants can utilize PrizePick's signature cross-sport function and create entries that can pair Magic City's Jai Alai players with stars from the NBA, NFL or MLB.

With the most simplified version of daily fantasy, PrizePicks has always considered emerging leagues to be great potential partners. The company's original professional league partnership came with a top eSports league, the SMITE Pro League, and in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic taking away major sports, PrizePicks also partnered with the American Cornhole League and The Outlaw Golf Tour.

"Not only do we believe in the resurgence of Jai Alai, but this partnership fits naturally with our ambitions to be a major brand in the South," Adam Wexler, CEO of PrizePicks explained. "With Magic City Casino as the biggest commercial casino in the state of Florida, we love the opportunity to bring a layer of fan engagement to the sport and their Southern-rooted audience."

About PrizePicks:

PrizePicks is the most fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports. Centered around over/under predictions of fantasy point projections, PrizePicks allows sports fans to play against the numbers rather than each other. PrizePicks is currently the closest legal alternative to legal mobile sports betting in the majority of the United States, and with an existing digital footprint covering 60% of the U.S. population, PrizePicks is the most accessible type of game for the masses. The company is headquartered in Atlanta and PrizePicks is the third product from Performance Predictions, a suite of fan engagement solutions including SidePrize, the 2016 Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association's 'Rookie of the Year' award recipient. PrizePicks is available in the Apple Store and Google Play or at prizepicks.com.

About Magic City Jay Alai:

Magic City Jai Alai launched play in 2018. In an attempt to lead a resurgence in fan interest, play takes place on a smaller, faster, glass-walled court designed and fabricated in Spain. Players compete for over $450,000 in prize money. Magic City's roster includes a contingent of the top American players. A feature documentary entitled Magic City Hustle chronicled the launch of the program. Produced by the team that made Cocaine Cowboys, The U, Broke, and Screwball, the film was awarded outstanding documentary at the Miami International Film Festival. For more information on the program, visit jaialaichannel.com.

Media Contact:

Cast Influence for PrizePicks: [email protected]

Press Images: http://bit.ly/PrizePicksPressImages

Related Images

prizepicks.png

PrizePicks

Related Links

PrizePicks

SOURCE PrizePicks

Related Links

http://prizepicks.com

