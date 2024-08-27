PrizePicks Launches New Free To Play Contest "Streak"

New Game Type Gives Participants a Chance to Win up to $1M

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, announced today the launch of Streak, an engaging new free to play fantasy offering. The new game allows fans to choose one player projection per day to build a streak of winning picks to compete for an opportunity to win up to $1M. Streak will debut in 13 jurisdictions including New York, Ohio, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, expanding the company's footprint in key markets across the country.

"Our goal at PrizePicks is to lead the online gaming industry by offering innovative new game types that exceed the expectations of our members and give them new ways to play," said PrizePicks CEO Mike Ybarra. "Streak adds to our growing list of contests and allows us to reach even more sports fans across the country."

Streak offers an easy to navigate interface where members swipe through 10 player cards to make their free daily pick. As members build a streak of winning selections, they are awarded a free four-pick lineup to use on the full PrizePicks pick 'em contest board to win preset payouts based on the length of the winning streak. If a player makes 32 consecutive correct predictions on Streak, they will have the opportunity to win a $1M prize.

"Following the successful launch of Arena earlier this year, it's exciting to introduce another new product to our members," said Brian Huss, VP of Innovation, PrizePicks. "Streak undoubtedly enhances the sports viewing experience in a fun, engaging manner and we look forward to adding new features for our members to enjoy."

Streak will integrate data from other PrizePicks games to display the most relevant and popular selections of the day across all major sporting events. For more details and to play PrizePicks Streak, download the PrizePicks app on iOS and Android or visit www.prizepicks.com .

As PrizePicks continues to launch in new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. For more information visit, www.prizepicks.com/responsible-gaming .

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the largest skill-based daily fantasy sports operator and the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. Recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America, PrizePicks is a fun version of daily fantasy sports. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company was recently recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com.

