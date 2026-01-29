PrizePicks and SHOTS Announce Expanded Partnership

Sports entertainment leaders to continue collaboration through 2028

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the leading sports entertainment operator in North America, announced today a multi-year partnership extension with SHOTS, a media company, continuing a longstanding relationship between two industry giants that connects PrizePicks players with SHOTS' roster of engaging shows and personalities.

As part of the partnership, PrizePicks will maintain category exclusivity across sports entertainment, including fantasy sports, prediction markets, event contracts, and free-to-play experiences and will continue to serve as a leading sponsor across SHOTS' slate of shows, including Full Send Podcast, Full Send Golf, Full Send MMA, One Night with Steiny, and Speakeasy. The partnership also features integrations with SHOTS talent, including the NELK Boys' Kyle Forgeard, Salim Sirur and Aaron "Steiny" Steinberg, and MMA champion "Suga" Sean O'Malley.

"SHOTS is a true online powerhouse that aligns with our focus on meeting fans and players where they already engage," said PrizePicks CMO Mike Quigley. "Over the past few years, we've built a strong partnership grounded in authentic entertainment, and we're excited to continue evolving how we connect with our community in meaningful, relevant ways."

The partnership also reunites PrizePicks with Theo Von and includes sponsorship of his chart-topping podcast, This Past Weekend with Theo Von. The collaboration will feature podcast integrations, and a dedicated Responsible Gaming initiative led by Von. This effort will incorporate Responsible Gaming specific messaging and ad reads to promote informed play and encourage healthy engagement. Leveraging Von's authentic voice and broad audience reach, the initiative is designed to connect with fans in a way that is accessible and culturally relevant, reinforcing PrizePicks' and Von's commitment to Responsible Gaming.

"PrizePicks has been a great partner to our network, and we're excited to continue connecting our audiences in meaningful ways," said SHOTS Co-founder and CEO John Shahidi. "We share a common focus on delivering authentic, high-quality entertainment, which is why PrizePicks resonates so strongly with our listeners."

PrizePicks has also introduced a Content Development Fund to support new programming and creative opportunities throughout the partnership. Early initiatives include Speakeasy, hosted by Emmanuel Acho, LeSean "Shady" McCoy, Kieran Hickey-Semple, and Trey White, as well as new content featuring former MMA star Jorge Masvidal and football player Shilo Sanders. PrizePicks and SHOTS will also collaborate on co-branded in person activations throughout the year. In January, the brands teamed up for NELK's 100 Mile Run Challenge with Kyle Forgeard, which raised over $300,000 for cancer research.

As PrizePicks continues to grow its footprint nationwide, it remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of compliance, integrity, and Responsible Gaming. In 2025, the company earned iCAP accreditation from the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), becoming the first and only fantasy sports operator to receive this certification.

About PrizePicks

‍PrizePicks is the leading sports entertainment operator in the United States. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, PrizePicks offers innovative skill-based fantasy games that engage and excite sports fans nationwide. Operating in more than 45 jurisdictions and continuing to expand, PrizePicks is dedicated to enhancing the sports experience for all. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com .

SOURCE PrizePicks