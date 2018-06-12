Pro-athlete, Body Builder and Nutritional Expert Savannah Crayon, Creator of Sun Hire Wellness, teams up with TransMedia Group For PR

"Our team of publicists can't wait to spread the word how Savannah's company helps other companies such as AutoNation to perk up the health and wellness of its workforce leading to top performance," said Madden. Madden is the inventor of fitness products himself like his "Knife and Forklift," which allows users to exercise while eating with his patented weighted utensils.

"Looking at TransMedia's successful track record, I knew the firm was a perfect fit for Sun Hire Wellness," said Savannah Crayon, CEO & Founder of Sun Hire Wellness. "They are dialed in when it comes to nutritional and recovery advice as they represent many clients doing things I greatly respect, such as High America, Opioid Awareness Foundation that I'm interested in working with," added Crayon.

TransMedia Group's publicity history spans a large variety of clients ranging from innovative products to environmental foundations.

"Adding Sun Hire Wellness to TransMedia Group's expanding client roster only enhances our ability to promote clients and generate awareness about their respective missions," said TransMedia President Adrienne Mazzone.

The firm will assist Savannah Crayon with planning events to spreading her personal example and knowledge on living a healthy lifestyle, which will include speaking opportunities for aligning incentives for Health and Wellness.

TransMedia Group's Director of Operations Vanessa Rutigliano believes "Crayon will be a good addition to the firm and will inspire all of us to make adjustments to our lives for the better."

