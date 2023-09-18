Pro AV Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2028 - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - Diverse Commercial and Educational Needs Fueling Growth

The "Pro AV Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pro AV market has demonstrated remarkable growth, with its market size reaching US$ 2.8 Billion in 2022. Looking ahead, the market is poised for further expansion and is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 3.6 Billion by 2028, reflecting a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.28% during the period from 2022 to 2028.

Pro audio/visual (AV) technology represents an advanced communication and interaction system widely utilized for commercial purposes such as sharing, advertising, and marketing. It serves as an essential component for electronic displays, facilitating the delivery of videos, web content, graphics, and text in both private and public settings. The pro AV ecosystem encompasses an array of equipment, including lighting and sound devices, digital signage, video conferencing systems, companion whiteboard recording tools, and projector systems.

These integrated components play a pivotal role in enhancing communication and connectivity, serving diverse sectors ranging from hospitality and education to retail. The education industry, in particular, has witnessed significant growth, driven by the adoption of pro AV solutions in schools, universities, and academic institutions. These systems, featuring multi-touch high-definition (HD) televisions (TVs), revolutionize learning by enabling real-time blended teaching, fostering creativity, and improving in-classroom experiences.

Moreover, pro AV technology has found widespread use in shopping centers, exhibition halls, hotels, and stadiums, where it captivates consumer attention and influences purchasing decisions, thus bolstering market growth.

Technological advancements, including the integration of pro AV with the Internet of Things (IoT), smart, and cloud-computing systems, are driving further innovation and adoption. These technologies enhance conferencing, collaboration, learning, live events, as well as security and surveillance applications.

Furthermore, the market is propelled by developments such as 360-degree cameras, drones, and virtual reality (VR) systems, which offer specialized content experiences. The ongoing improvement of telecommunication infrastructure further supports the growth trajectory of the pro AV market.

As the market continues to evolve, it promises to deliver enhanced capabilities and solutions to cater to diverse commercial and educational needs, further fueling its expansion and development.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What was the size of the global pro AV market in 2022?

What is the expected growth rate of the global pro AV market during 2023-2028?

What are the key factors driving the global pro AV market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pro AV market?

What is the breakup of the global pro AV market based on the solution?

What is the breakup of the global pro AV market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the global pro AV market based on application?

What are the key regions in the global pro AV market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global pro AV market?

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being

Anixter International Inc. (Wesco International Inc.)

AVI Systems Inc.

AVI-SPL Inc.

Biamp Systems LLC

CCS Presentation Systems LLC

Ford Audio-Video Systems LLC

New ERA Technology Inc.

Professional Audio Visual Ltd.

Solutionz Inc.

Telerent Leasing Corp. (ITOCHU International Inc.)

Vistacom Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Solution:

Products

Display

AV Acquisition and Delivery Products

Projectors

Sound Reinforcement Products

Conferencing Products

Other Products

Services

Installation Services

Maintenance Services

IT Networking Services

System Designing Services

Other Services

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Distributors

Breakup by Application:

Home Use

Commercial

Education

Government

Hospitality

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vjlf8h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Laura Wood

Senior Manager

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets