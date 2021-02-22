Pro Basketball Stars Draymond Green and Jayson Tatum Join Forces with Subway to Build Their Favorite Signature Sandwiches

MILFORD, Conn., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway® restaurants has partnered with professional basketball stars Draymond Green and Jayson Tatum to help showcase the variety of freshly-made Footlong combinations. Both players proudly share their favorite Footlongs from the bread up, which are now available for fans to order exclusively on the Subway® App or Subway.com.

While other fast-food chains treat personalization like a fleeting culinary trend, Subway wrote the playbook for creating made-to-order, flavorful sandwiches that satisfy any craving and make for a better choice. At Subway, guests have 1.58 billion unique meal combinations with an array of tasty ingredients.

Basketball and sandwich fans can join Green and Tatum, by building their own favorite Footlongs and sharing their combinations on social media using #MySubwaySub. Now is the time to let that sandwich playbook shine, or taste-test a new sub, because for a limited time only at participating restaurants, fans who purchase a Footlong online or through the Subway® App can score 50% off a second Footlong with promo code BOGO50*.

For inspiration, the sandwiches Green and Tatum crafted pack a powerful punch of flavorful ingredients that help them fuel up for big games.

"My winning trifecta is steak, provolone cheese and Chipotle Southwest sauce," said Green. "Add green peppers and onions to get some veggies on toasted bread. Perfection!"

"Turkey and bacon Footlong subs have been a pregame go-to of mine since I was a kid," said Tatum. "Add in some lettuce, jalapeños, mayo, oil, vinegar, salt, pepper and you've got the makings of the most FIRE sub around."

Guests can download the Subway App or visit Subway.com to order their Footlong and try Green's or Tatum's favorite subs with the Buy One, Get One for 50% off deal. Contactless curbside pick-up is also available for app and online orders at select restaurants.

*Redeemable at participating restaurants for app/online orders only. Extras/Add-ons addt'l. 1 use per order. Plus tax. No addt'l discounts. No delivery. Exp 4/14/21

