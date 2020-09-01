Pro Bowl Running Back Melvin Gordon Partners With Leading Sports Retailer Lids On Custom Hat Design And More

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon has partnered with Lids, the leading sports retailer announced today. With the partnership, Lids will unveil new Melvin Gordon customizations – available at all retail locations with a Custom Zone by Lids as of today. Gordon is also working with Lids' creative team on his own hat design, set to be released later this year, and will be featured in a series of branded content.

"I have been a member of the #LidsLoyal since I was a kid," said Gordon. "Going to the mall and getting a new hat from Lids has always been a special experience. To be able to partner with such an iconic retailer and ultimately create my own custom hat design is really special to me."

Gordon – the first NFL player Lids has formally partnered with – initially teamed up with the retailer in October 2019, when the football star joined the company as a Store Associate and its first #HAThlete in a viral campaign called Employee of the Month.

"Melvin Gordon is an incredible athlete on the football field but we are more excited to partner with him because of his longtime affinity for headwear and for our brand," said Tom Ripley, Chairman and CEO of Lids Sports Group. "We decided to make Melvin the first NFL player Lids partnered with because, among other things, he kept sharing pictures of himself at Lids on social media. He's clearly passionate about our business and has been a member of the Lids loyalty program since he was a child. We are eager to share that passion with our customers through his customizations, hat design, and our content."

Lids is the largest retailer of hats in North America, with over 28 million sold per year across their 1,200 locations. Beyond hats, Lids is the largest brick and mortar retailer of licensed sports product in North America and has a fast-growing non-sports branded business.

About Lids:

Lids Sports Group is the largest licensed sports retailer in North America, selling fan and fashion-oriented headwear and apparel across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico through over 1,200 retail locations. Indianapolis-based Lids Sports Group carries officially-licensed and branded gear aimed at empowering customers to represent their unique and individual style, team, passion and fun. Lids Sports Group operates stores under the Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Fanzz, Yankees Clubhouse Shops, Dodgers Clubhouse, Cardinals Clubhouse, and numerous other nameplates. Lids also has locations within select Macy's department stores nationwide. To find a retail location near you visit blog.lids.com or join the #LidsLoyal on Instagram (@lids), Facebook (@lids), Twitter (@lids), or LinkedIn .

