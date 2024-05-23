Pro Features Highlight ShowMeCables' New 42U Server Rack Cabinets

19-Inch Cabinets Come in Black or White Finishes, Support Up to 3,000 Pounds

IRVINE, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShowMeCables, an Infinite Electronics brand and a supplier of wired and wireless connectivity products, has just introduced a new line of 42U server rack cabinets. The two dozen models fit standard 19-inch-wide components such as servers, patch panels, PDUs and routers. The cabinets are ideal for use in data networking, IT, audiovisual and more.

ShowMeCables' new line of 42U server rack cabinets comes in two colors and three depths.

All the new models have pro features like a 3,000-pound capacity, all-steel construction and adjustable rail depths. You can tailor a cabinet to your installation needs, with four main options: three exterior depths, a glass or vented-metal front door, a top panel that is either fan-compatible or has cable openings, and a choice of a black or white finish.

The 42U server cabinets' welded structure is finished with a heavy-duty cold-rolled steel exterior and a durable powder coating. This high quality cabinet complies with EIA/ECA-310-E, HIPAA and PCI. The equipment mounting rails are square hole/cage nut style with RU stenciling, and all equipment mounting hardware is included.

To fit most rooms and IT closets, three exterior depths are offered: 31.5, 39 or 47 inches. All the models have adjustable rail depths to suit a variety of components. The rails are adjustable in 10 mm increments and can be set as shallow as 6 inches. With three different depths, there are options for equipment mounting rail depths to expand up to 21.5, 29.5 or 37.5 inches.

Choose from a locking front door made of vented steel or heat-tempered glass for monitoring your components. On the rear, there are twin locking French doors. Each side can be accessed through two locking panels (a top and a bottom panel) so that an entire large panel doesn't have to be removed.

To customize a cabinet for your unique needs, choose a top panel that's either fan-compatible or has additional cable openings. ShowMeCables also carries a wide range of accessories for these cabinets, such as fans, shelves, drawers and spacers.

The 42U server cabinets come in either traditional black finish or ShowMeCables' newer white finish. White cabinets have a modern aesthetic that makes a room look brighter and more spacious.

"Our EIA 19-inch 42U cabinets have the capacity and quality needed to complete high-density applications," said Product Line Manager Tim Houghton. "They offer strength, security, adjustable depths, color options, cooling features and easy access to equipment."

ShowMeCables' new 42U server rack cabinets are in stock now and available for immediate shipment.

