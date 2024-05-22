ShowMeCables' New Open-Frame 4-Post Network Racks Offer Customizable Depths Inside and Out

Racks Expand to Hold Deep Components or Compress for Smaller Footprint

IRVINE, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShowMeCables, an Infinite Electronics brand and a supplier of wired and wireless connectivity products, has just introduced a new line of open-frame four-post network racks. They hold standard 19-inch-wide IT equipment and feature adjustable interior and exterior depths that hold large servers or compress to conserve floor space if needed. They are ideal for use in data centers, server rooms, telecom, audiovisual studios, broadcasting and more.

The new line of ShowMeCables open-frame four-post racks all have adjustable rack depths from 22 to 40 inches.

The new network racks come in capacity options of 12U, 18U, 25U or 45U. All have adjustable interior rack depths from 22 to 40 inches for solid four-post support of a wide variety of components. The exterior depths can also adjust, from as shallow as 22.5 inches out to either 38.4 or 40.7 inches, depending on the model.

The new racks have an open-frame design to promote air flow from all sides to eliminate heat buildup, and to allow unimpeded access to equipment and cables. Most of the models also include caster wheels to make access even easier and to allow quick relocation of your components. Wheels can be added to the floor-mount racks that don't include them.

ShowMeCables' new open-frame four-post network racks can hold an impressive 1,322 pounds of gear. They are made of heavy-duty cold-rolled steel with a black powder-coat finish. Quality standards they satisfy include CE, DIN 41494, EIA/ECA-310-E and IEC-60297-3-100.

Cable management is easy with this line of network racks. They include a set of cable hooks that attach to the four posts to neatly gather and route cables away from the rack. There are also numerous attachment points on all sides of the rack for other cable management devices.

The racks have two mounting options: either threaded 12-24 mounting holes or square holes with M6 cage nuts, screws and plastic washers. Both options come complete with 20 sets of mounting hardware.

"These racks are great for networking, AV and many other uses," said Product Line Manager Tim Houghton. "They offer certified tough construction, ample air flow and customizable depths that can compress to take up less space."

ShowMeCables' new open-frame four-post network racks are in stock now and available for immediate shipment.

About ShowMeCables:

ShowMeCables, a leading manufacturer of cable assembly and connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. Its product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., the company is ISO 9001:2015-certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. ShowMeCables is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

ShowMeCables

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE ShowMeCables