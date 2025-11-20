Pro Football Hall of Fame Athletes Share Life Lessons, Messages of Inspiration with Detroit Teens

Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinees joined community partners and Meridian Health Plan of Michigan, to share life experiences and messages of compassion to nearly 400 young people from the Detroit Area

DETROIT, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Meridian Health Plan of Michigan (Meridian) teamed up to host a Strong Youth Strong Communities (SYSC) Summit at Wayne State University in Detroit. Led by Pro Football Hall of Famers Darrell Green and Aeneas Williams, and former University of North Carolina Women's Basketball player Iman McFarland, SYSC is based on the premise that investing in today's youth can yield generational returns and positively impact communities. The program hosted approximately 400 students from the Detroit Public Schools Community District and included opening video remarks by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Today's event comes at a time when young people across the state are facing a range of behavioral and mental health challenges. In Detroit, over 45% of young people live in poverty, compared to 18.2% of Michigan youth, while 66% of students in Detroit public schools were considered chronically absent in 2023-2024. The former athletes shared powerful personal stories of overcoming adversity, offering young people a compelling message of resilience, determination, and the power to shape their own futures.

"Our young people are facing a range of challenges, and through Strong Youth Strong Communities we're stepping up to help them and let them know that they are not alone," said Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green. "We're here to let young people know that they can discuss the challenges they may be facing, that there are resources available to help them, and that they matter. By doing so, we're creating strong young people and strong communities in Detroit and across the state."

The youth summit included ice breaker moments, as well as interactive breakout sessions, where participants could discuss the issues that they may be encountering in their communities or at home.

"We're proud to host the SYSC summit this year in Detroit on the campus of Wayne State University. We all know Detroit students face many challenges at home, in their neighborhoods, and in the classroom. However, we also know Detroit students are strong, and they are among the best and the brightest and most resilient in the state. They are stronger than any obstacles they may face, and they have what it takes to overcome and succeed. This summit is really about bringing teenagers together to learn lessons on life skills and leadership to help them unlock their potential and to provide a safe space for them to discuss issues that are important to them," said Patty Graham, Plan President and CEO of Meridian.

About Strong Youth Strong Communities

SYSC is a nationwide campaign led by Centene Corporation, in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame, national non-profit organizations, and local community service providers to bring teens together to learn life and leadership skills that help unlock their potential. To learn more, please visit www.strongystrongc.com.

About the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Located in Canton, Ohio, the birthplace of the National Football League, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution with the Mission to Honor the Greatest of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values, & Celebrate Excellence Together.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. AAM accreditation is national recognition for the museum's commitment to excellence and the highest professional standards of museum operation and public service.

About Meridian

Meridian Health Plan of Michigan provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid (Meridian), Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare), Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MeridianComplete), and the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter from Meridian). Meridian is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to more than 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace.

