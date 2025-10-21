Pro Football Hall of Fame Athletes Share Messages of Hope, Resilience with Dallas Youth

Four Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinees joined Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan and Sandy Hook Promise, to share life experiences and messages of compassion with nearly 1,000 teens from the Dallas area

ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan, and Sandy Hook Promise teamed up to host a Strong Youth Strong Communities (SYSC) Summit at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Led by Hall of Famers Darrell Green, Aeneas Williams, Drew Pearson and Anthony Muñoz as well as former UNC Women's Basketball player Iman McFarland, SYSC is based on the premise that investing in today's youth can yield generational returns and positively impact communities. The program hosted nearly 1,000 teens, representing multiple school districts and charter schools, and included opening remarks by the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Artis Stevens.

With Texas experiencing a surge of behavioral and mental health challenges among its school-aged population, the summit focused on the situations impacting the mental and emotional wellbeing of students. The former athletes were able to share with attendees their real-life stories, life lessons and methods for success.

"Too often young people feel embarrassment or shame when talking about their own episodes of fear, isolation and depression. This avoidance only makes more challenging what is already a difficult situation," said Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green, who spent 20 seasons with the Washington Redskins. "Through Strong Youth Strong Communities, we're educating youth about the importance of speaking openly about mental health and empowering them to improve their lives and communities."

The youth summit featured interactive breakout sessions, where attendees discussed what they face in school, communities, and within their families as well as issues that are important to them. Attendees then had an opportunity to share what they learned during the summit and what they're taking back to their community.

"We know many teenagers may be struggling with a variety of health-related and social issues, so being able to offer them tools and resources through events like this is one way we can make a positive difference in their lives," said Mitch Wasden, President and CEO of Superior HealthPlan. "We'd like to thank the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and Sandy Hook Promise for their partnership to make this Strong Youth Strong Communities event a success."

Teens told organizers they came away from the event inspired and with a new perspective on mental health challenges, keen to help their friends and others in their communities with any difficulties they are facing.

"The impact we're making here in Dallas as a partner of Strong Youth Strong Communities shows how powerful it can be when young people hear stories that reflect their lived experiences," said Artis Stevens, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "At Big Brothers Big Sisters, we know that when it comes to supporting youth mental health outcomes, the power of mentorship is key. By having conversations with young people and centering their voices, we're not just changing individual lives, we're transforming entire communities."

