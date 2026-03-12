Pro Results. Weekend Project. VEVOR's Two-Step Spring Upgrade

HOUSTON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is the season of renewal—and VEVOR is helping homeowners bring that renewal home. With the opening of its first global flagship store in Houston, the home improvement brand is showcasing how its solutions—like the Gas Pressure Washer and Airless Paint Sprayer—can deliver professional-quality results in just a single weekend. From washing away years of dirt and grime to applying a fresh coat of paint, VEVOR demonstrates that transforming your home this spring can be simple, effective, and within reach for every home creator.

Wash Away Years of Wear

VEVORGas Pressure Washer VEVOR Airless Paint Sprayer

Robert, a Florida homeowner, recently put the VEVORGas Pressure Washer to the test. In just half a day, he transformed his driveway and patio. Years of dirt, moss, and oil stains? Gone—revealing surfaces that looked freshly installed.

"Neighbors kept asking if we repaved the driveway," Robert laughs. "All we did was clean it."

With many U.S. homes boasting expansive yards, corded electric washers often fall short. VEVOR's gas-powered model, equipped with a robust 390cc engine, lets you clean anywhere—no outlet required. Five quick-connect nozzles (0°, 15°, 25°, 40°, and soap) handle everything from intense blasting to gentle rinsing.

A 50-foot durable hose, puncture-resistant water tank, and onboard storage for all accessories make setup effortless. Combined with a reinforced steel frame and 10-inch never-flat wheels, this machine delivers pro-level performance with ultimate convenience.

Refresh and Reimagine

Cleaning is just the first step. Robert's neighbors, the Thompsons, went further: after washing their vinyl siding and letting it dry, they used the VEVOR Airless Paint Sprayer to apply a fresh coat of paint. The result? A house that looks brand-new — achieved with pro-level performance, without the premium price of traditional pro-grade tools.

"Cleaning is the unmasking, painting is the glow-up," Mrs. Thompson jokes. "Neighbors thought we brought in pros—but it was just the two of us over a weekend. Cost under $200, and our realtor estimates it added at least $15,000 in value."

Powered by a 650W motor and 3000 PSI pressure, the VEVOR sprayer didn't just speed up the job—it produced a smooth, even coat up to five times faster than a roller. "We saved not just on labor costs, but an entire weekend of work," Mrs. Thompson added.

A cart-style base and extension wand allow effortless reach, while the flexible suction tube draws paint directly from 1–5 gallon buckets. Durable all-metal construction and professional-grade hoses ensure long-term, reliable performance—all at a fraction of the cost of professional equipment.

VEVOR for Home Creators

"VEVOR exists to redefine what's possible for homeowners," says Gavin Wu, VEVOR Brand Director. "Our mission is to put professional-grade tools within reach of every home creator, so anyone can confidently tackle projects that once required skilled tradespeople. We believe that upgrading, refreshing, and transforming your home should be empowering, accessible, and enjoyable—and with the right tools, remarkable results are no longer reserved for the pros."

Experience it for yourself at VEVOR's new flagship store in Houston, located at 10951 Farm to Market 1960 Road W, or browse the full range of products online at vevor.com and on Amazon. Explore hands-on demonstrations, discover versatile tools, and see just how simple it can be to bring your home back to life this spring.

About VEVOR

VEVOR is a home improvement brand that empowers Home Creators to upgrade spaces with pro-level products at exceptional value. From backyard makeovers to apartment innovations, we deliver superior performance through practical technological innovation that combines purposeful technology with the hands-on joy of creation.

Today, VEVOR operates in over 50 countries, supported by a network of 200+ global warehouses and a catalog of more than 1,500 SKUs spanning tools, outdoor equipment, and home improvement solutions. VEVOR has supported over 30 million Home Creators worldwide, bringing performance, inspiration, and value to their home improvement projects.

For more information, visit www.vevor.com or search "vevor" on Amazon.

Contact: Qi Feng

