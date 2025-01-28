Pro-Vigil Earns Great Place To Work Certification™ in U.S.

Recognition based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Pro-Vigil

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro-Vigil , a provider of AI-enabled remote video monitoring and crime deterrence solutions, today announced it has been Certified™ in the U.S. by Great Place To Work®. This year, 74% of Pro-Vigil employees said it's a great place to work – 17 points higher than the average U.S. company. Pro-Vigil is also Certified as a Great Place To Work in India.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"From company headquarters in San Antonio, to our teams in India, our talented workforce is what makes Pro-Vigil stand out as a leader in the remote video monitoring industry," said Pro-Vigil Founder Jeremy White. "Through participation in our Culture Club, annual leadership summit and community events, we're proud that Pro-Vigil employees take the time to foster a culture of inclusivity, innovation, and collaboration that is celebrated every day."

Additional employee survey findings include:

88% of employees say special events are celebrated.

88% say that when you join the company you are made to feel welcome.

84% believe Pro-Vigil's facilities contribute to a good working environment.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Pro-Vigil stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work Research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Learn more about joining the Pro-Vigil team by visiting: https://pro-vigil.com/about/careers/ .

About Pro-Vigil

Founded in 2006, Pro-Vigil provides AI-enabled remote video monitoring (RVM) solutions to organizations across North America. The company offers both on-premises and mobile intelligent video monitoring systems, and 24x7 remote monitoring services. Unlike typical RVM services that require companies to make large up-front capital investments in equipment and installation, Pro-Vigil is pioneering the concept of Video Monitoring as a Service, where customers simply pay a monthly fee for monitoring services. Pro-Vigil is backed by The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

