Pro-Vigil Survey: 36% of Respondents Believe AI is a Useful Crime-Fighting Tool, But Only 7% Use It for Physical Security

Fifth annual report found that 23% of business leaders fear rising crime in year ahead

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro-Vigil , a provider of AI-enabled remote video monitoring (RVM), management and crime deterrence solutions, today published its " The State of Physical Security Entering 2025 " research report. The fifth annual report found that while 36% of respondents agree that artificial intelligence (AI) can improve physical security, only 7% have actually adopted it in their physical security strategy. While these numbers are better than in years' past, it shows that AI still has awareness gains to be made before more organizations adopt it.

To better understand the physical security threats businesses are facing today, and what they're doing to combat them, Pro-Vigil surveyed operations leaders across a range of industries including construction, dealerships (car/truck/boat/RV), retail, manufacturing, and more. In addition to AI, key findings from the survey include:

Increase in Physical Security Incidents

Overall, respondents indicated a slight increase in physical security incidents (12%) over 2023, with 91% reporting incidents either increased or stayed the same in 2024.

They cited damage to assets (25%), project delays (22%) and impact to inventory (20%) as the top impacts.

Rising local crime rates (23%) was by far the top concern for respondents. The state of the economy came in second at 15%.

Spotlight on Surveillance

When asked how their security strategy changed last year, 47% of respondents indicated they installed security cameras, and 12% implemented RVM solutions.

Another 19% installed fencing, with both new alarm systems and access control systems commanding 11%.

Organizations indicated they use existing video monitoring infrastructure for other needs, including monitoring worksite conditions (39%).

Looking Ahead

More than half (53%) of respondents said they are more worried about crime than a year ago.

And in 2025, nearly a quarter (23%) predict physical security incidents at their business will increase.

To download Pro-Vigil's research report, "The State of Physical Security Entering 2025," visit: https://go.pro-vigil.com/Survey .

