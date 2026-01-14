Pro-Vigil Survey: Nearly Half of Businesses Fear Economic Uncertainty Will Impact Physical Security in 2026

Sixth annual report finds that 88% of businesses say physical security incidents are not decreasing; AI adoption inches forward

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro-Vigil, a provider of AI-enabled remote video monitoring (RVM), management and crime deterrence solutions, today published The State of Physical Security Entering 2026 research report. The sixth annual study shows that physical security incidents remain persistent: 88% of respondents reported incidents at their business either increased or stayed the same in 2025, on par with the 91% who reported the same in 2024.

The survey polled business leaders across industries including construction, dealerships (car/truck/boat/RV), retail, manufacturing and more to understand how crime, economic conditions and technology are shaping physical security strategies in the year ahead. Key findings include:

Security Incidents Steady, Bottom Lines Remain at Risk

In 2025, 12% of respondents reported an increase in physical (non-cyber) security incidents, while 76% said incidents stayed the same and only 12% saw a decrease.

When incidents occur, they hit operations hard: respondents cited damage to assets (27%) as the top impact, followed by impact to inventory (21%) and project delays (18%).

Local Crime and Economic Uncertainty Driving Concerns

Respondents looked at local conditions and the broader economy as key drivers of physical security risk:

Among those experiencing more incidents, rising local crime (20%) and the state of the economy (16%) were stated as top factors behind the increase.

Looking ahead, 46% of respondents said they fear economic uncertainty will negatively impact their business's physical security in 2026.

The most worrisome economic issues for security programs were inflation (22%), unemployment (15%), and tariffs (14%), followed by interest rates (8%).

AI Awareness Surges, but Adoption Still Lags

The 2026 report also tracks how businesses are thinking about and using AI in their physical security programs:

15% of respondents now say their physical security strategy utilizes AI, more than double the 7% who reported using it in 2024.

Perceptions have shifted even more dramatically: 61% believe AI can be a useful tool in stopping physical security incidents at their business, while 29% are unsure.

Yet 60% still say they are not using AI for security, and a further 25% don't know if their systems include AI, indicating significant room for opportunity and adoption.

Despite rising awareness of AI and ongoing incident levels, most organizations have been slow to change course: only 23% of respondents said their physical security strategy changed in 2025, and many who did not change pointed to a perceived lack of incidents or confidence that they are already secure.

Looking Ahead to 2026

The outlook for 2026 reflects ongoing anxiety about crime and uncertainty:

45% of respondents said they are more worried about crime than they were a year ago.

A majority, 52%, expect physical security incidents at their business to increase in 2026.

To download The State of Physical Security Entering 2026 visit: https://pro-vigil.com/resources/security-survey-report/.

About Pro-Vigil

Founded in 2006, Pro-Vigil provides AI-enabled remote video monitoring (RVM) solutions to organizations across North America. The company offers both on-premises and mobile intelligent video monitoring systems, and 24x7 remote monitoring services. Unlike typical RVM services that require companies to make large up-front capital investments in equipment and installation, Pro-Vigil is pioneering the concept of Video Monitoring as a Service, where customers simply pay a monthly fee for monitoring services, with no capital investments required. Pro-Vigil is backed by The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm.

