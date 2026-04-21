Pro-Vision Achieves MECP Certification for Installation Team, First Among Fleet Video Providers

The certification demonstrates expertise in complex vehicle technology installations

BYRON CENTER, Mich., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro-Vision, a leader in mobile video solutions for fleets, announced today that its entire field installation technician team is now certified through the Mobile Electronics Certified Professional (MECP) program, becoming the first fleet video solutions provider to achieve MECP certification for its installation team.

The MECP certification, administered by the Certification Systems Technology Company (CSTC), is the gold standard for mobile electronics installation. It validates a technician's expertise in vehicle electrical systems, wiring best practices, installation safety and signal integrity. MECP-certified installers help ensure high-quality, reliable performance, reducing risks and minimizing issues for fleet customers operating in complex vehicle environments.

"This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to quality," said Chris Taylor, director of technical services at Pro-Vision. "Our customers trust us with critical technology that protects drivers, fleets and communities. Having a MECP-certified installation team ensures every deployment meets the highest industry standards."

Fleet video systems are increasingly vital for improving driver safety, reducing liability and enhancing operational visibility. Proper installation is critical to system performance, uptime, and long-term reliability. By investing in advanced certification for every technician, Pro-Vision reinforces its dedication to delivering consistent, high-quality deployments at scale.

About Pro-Vision

Founded in 2003, Pro-Vision is a global technology leader delivering mission-critical mobile video solutions to organizations operating in complex fleet environments. The company's integrated approach combines advanced video hardware with scalable cloud infrastructure to improve safety, operational efficiency, and asset protection. Pro-Vision's comprehensive suite of solutions includes vehicle video recording, collision-avoidance technology, cloud-based video management, and end-to-end deployment services. Learn more at provisionsolutions.com.

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SOURCE Pro-Vision Solutions, LLC