Pro-Vision Acquires Convoy Technologies to Expand Fleet Safety and Video Solutions

Deal broadens customer relationships and adds specialized vehicle video capabilities for commercial fleets.

BYRON CENTER, Mich., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro-Vision, a provider of mobile video and fleet safety solutions, announced today that it has acquired Convoy Technologies, a Fort Wayne, Indiana-based provider of video technology for commercial fleets.

The acquisition supports Pro-Vision's growth strategy and expands the range of solutions available to fleets across North America.

Convoy Technologies brings a network of commercial vehicle relationships and industry partnerships, strengthening Pro-Vision's ability to support customers throughout the vehicle lifecycle. Convoy's presence in Southern Ontario, Canada, also expands Pro-Vision's North American footprint.

"Convoy has earned a strong reputation for quality solutions and trusted partnerships," said Michael Finn, president and CEO of Pro-Vision. "Together, we can better serve the diverse needs of today's fleets. Convoy adds specialized capabilities that complement Pro-Vision's platform, giving customers more flexibility to match the right technology to each vehicle and application."

Pro-Vision provides video recording and safety solutions for fleets. Adding Convoy's products expands Pro-Vision's portfolio for customers operating specialized vehicle bodies and equipment. The combined offering is designed to help end users select solutions that fit their vehicles and operational requirements.

"Pro-Vision is committed to innovative technology, end-to-end service and measurable value for customers," said Paul Naife, Vice President of Sales and Marketing with Convoy Technologies. "Joining Pro-Vision strengthens our ability to deliver fleet safety solutions and supports our next phase of growth."

Integration is underway, and Pro-Vision said it expects a seamless transition for customers and partners.

About Pro-Vision

Founded in 2003, Pro-Vision is a global technology company delivering mission-critical mobile video solutions to organizations operating in complex fleet environments. The company's integrated approach combines video hardware with scalable cloud infrastructure to improve safety, operational efficiency, and asset protection. Pro-Vision's suite of solutions includes vehicle video recording, collision-avoidance technology, cloud-based video management, and deployment services. Learn more at provisionsolutions.com.

About Convoy Technologies

Convoy Technologies delivers vehicle safety solutions, including cameras, monitors, sensors and recording systems. Convoy's commercial fleet solutions are designed to improve driver awareness, reduce blind spots, and help prevent avoidable accidents. Learn more at convoytechnologies.com.

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SOURCE Pro-Vision Solutions, LLC