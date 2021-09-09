Probiotics in the Global Animal Feed Market 2021: Yeast is Projected to be the Fastest-growing Ingredient of Probiotics in Animal Feed

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market by Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquaculture, Pets), Source (Bacteria, Yeast), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, & Rest of World) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report segments the probiotics in animal feed on the basis of livestock, source, form and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses - competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global probiotics in animal feed, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The global probiotics in animal feed in animal feed market was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2020. It is estimated to reach about USD 4.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%, to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2026. The industrialization of the animal industry is one of the reasons for the increasing demand for probiotics in animal feed. Rising awareness among consumers about the benefits associated with the consumption of meat and dairy products has also given rise to their concern about the quality of the meat they consume. The stringent regulations for probiotics in animal feed products to meet the international quality standards is acting as the major restraint.

Based on ingredients, the yeast segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. The use of yeasts in poultry, either by adding them directly to feed or added to the drinking water has many benefits and advantages such as supporting and enhancing the functions of the digestive system. Studies have also shown that addition of yeasts such as Saccharomyces cerevisiae in feed reduces the population of gut pathogens by decreasing the growth of destructive microbes.

Based on livestock, the poultry segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the probiotics in animal feed market in 2021. The highest poultry production is expected from developing countries such as China and Brazil owing to the improved standard of living, production cost benefits, and strong export demand alongside domestic demand. The addition of probiotics has been beneficial for the growth and performance of poultry, therefore probiotics is gaining traction in poultry.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study, owing to the rising disposable income, urbanization, along with the growing technology base, leading to the increased demand for probiotics in animal feed in the region. The Asia Pacific region has witnessed an increased demand for eggs, milk, fish, and poultry meat, as it serves as a cheap source of protein. Manufacturers/Suppliers in the region are adding bacteria as well as yeast strains such as Saccharomyces cerevisiae in the animal feed to improve the overall performance of the animal to meet the increased demand for meat and poultry products in the region.

Leading players profiled in this report:

Chr. Hansen A/S ( Denmark )

) Koninklijke DSM N.V. ( Netherlands )

) LALLEMAND Inc. ( Canada )

) Lesaffre Group ( France )

) DuPont (US)

Novozymes A/S ( Denmark )

) Ohly ( Denmark )

) Calpis Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Land O'Lakes, Inc. (US)

Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Alltech Inc. (US)

Mitsui Group ( Japan )

) ADM (US)

Kemin Industries, Inc. (US)

Orffa International Holding BV ( Netherlands )

) Uniquebiotech ( India )

) Pure Cultures (US)

Provita Eurotech Ltd ( Ireland )

) Sanzyme Biologics ( India )

) Green Aqua Tech LLP ( India )

) Advance aqua bio technologies ( India )

) AgriHealth ( New Zealand )

) Arm & Hammer Animal Nutrition (US)

Mystical Biotech ( India )

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Probiotics in Animal Feed Market, by Source

8 Probiotics in Animal Feed Market, by Livestock

9 Probiotics in Animal Feed, by Form

10 Probiotics in Animal Feed Market, by Function

11 Probiotics in Animal Feed, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles



