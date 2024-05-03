Probo Medical Hires Greg Kopulos and Ashlyn Jennings

TAMPA, Fla., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Probo Medical ("Probo"), a global diagnostic imaging solutions provider, has announced the hiring of two new executives to their executive team, Greg Kopulos and Ashlyn Jennings, to support the continued growth of the company.

Greg Kopulos has been named Chief Operating Officer of Probo Medical. Kopulos will be responsible for optimization of Probo's operations around the globe through close collaboration with other members of Probo's executive team. Kopulos joins Probo from Chartis, a healthcare consulting firm where he was President of their Clinical Quality Solutions business. Prior to that, he spent over 15 years at GE Healthcare where he was Chief Operating Officer of their North America operation. Kopulos earned his Masters of Business Administration from Marquette University and his Bachelors degree from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Ashlyn Jennings has been named Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel of Probo Medical. Jennings will oversee the human resources, legal and regulatory functions of the business. She joins Probo from Method, a workers compensation claims management and re-insurance provider where she was Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Jennings earned her Juris Doctorate at Louisiana State University, where she also earned a Masters of Finance and a Bachelors degree.

"We are excited to welcome Greg and Ashlyn to the team," said Probo CEO Michael Asmer. "Their professional backgrounds and deep experience will be highly valuable to our organization as we continue to develop Probo into the leading diagnostic imaging solutions provider globally."

Probo Medical is backed by Avista Capital Partners, a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on healthcare with over $8 billion invested in more than 45 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally.

About Probo Medical

Probo Medical is a global diversified solutions provider of diagnostic imaging products and services, including equipment sales, service, rental, repair and installation. For more information about Probo Medical, visit http://www.probomedical.com.

Contact: Adam Walter, Probo Medical

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Probo Medical