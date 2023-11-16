Probo Medical Completes Acquisition of Davis Medical

News provided by

Probo Medical

16 Nov, 2023, 10:30 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Probo Medical ("Probo"), a leading global provider of medical imaging equipment, parts, repair and service, announced the acquisition of Davis Medical Electronics, Inc. ("Davis Medical"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Davis Medical, founded in 1983 in Vista, CA, led Randy Davis and Marion Davis, is a leading provider of equipment and supplies for cardiology practices. For over 40 years, Davis Medical has specialized in supporting cardiologists with a variety of medical and imaging equipment, supplies and services, including ultrasound systems and probes, EKG's, cardiac stress test equipment and cardiac monitoring equipment.

"As Probo has grown, we've seen the value of tailoring our commercial offering to the specific needs of specialists that we serve. Davis Medical provides us with exactly that in the cardiology specialty, with decades of experience and a refined approach to support cardiology practices with the equipment, services and supplies they need to run their practice," said Michael Asmer, CEO of Probo. "Additionally, the Davis Medical team adds significant strength to our footprint in the western US."

"Our team at Davis Medical has known the Probo team for decades. As we looked for a partner to take the business to its next phase of growth, Probo was the clear choice. Probo's capabilities in the areas of equipment sales, repairs and servicing will bring added depth to the value that the Davis Medical team can offer to our customers," said Randy Davis, Founder and CEO of Davis Medical.

Probo Medical is backed by Avista Capital Partners, a leading New York-based private equity firm with more than 40 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally.

About Probo Medical
Probo Medical is a diversified supplier of refurbished diagnostic imaging equipment sales, service, rental, repair and installation of a vast array of imaging equipment, including ultrasound, c-arm, x-ray, mammography, fluoroscopy, MRI and CT. For more information about Probo Medical, visit http://www.probomedical.com

About Davis Medical Electronics, Inc. 
Davis Medical Electronics, Inc., founded in 1983, is a national leader for equipment and supplies for cardiology practices. For more information on Davis Medical Electronics, Inc., visit http://www.davismedical.com.

Contact: Adam Walter, Probo Medical
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Probo Medical

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.