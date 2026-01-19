Probo Medical Partners with Maclean Group LLC to Offer Ultrasound Probe and Endoscopy Repair on Federal Supply Schedule - FSS Contract Number: 36F79723D0201

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Probo Medical, a global leader in medical imaging equipment and repair services, is proud to announce that, in partnership with Maclean Group LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), its ultrasound probe and endoscope repair services are now available on the Federal Supply Schedule (FSS).

This inclusion under FSS Contract #36F79723D0201 enables federal agencies - VA hospitals, DoD facilities, and other government healthcare providers - to access Probo's trusted repair services through Maclean's contract vehicle.

"Probo's repair services are recognized across the industry for our quality, speed, and reliability," said Mike Dilick, CEO of Probo Medical. "Being added to the Federal Supply Schedule through Maclean Group LLC allows us to better serve those who serve others. Together, we're helping government providers reduce downtime, control costs, and keep their critical equipment performing at its best."

With decades of combined experience and state-of-the-art repair facilities, Probo Medical supports a wide range of clinical needs, including:

Ultrasound probe repair (TEE, 3D/4D, linear, convex, and more)

Flexible and rigid endoscope repair

Free loaner equipment

Rapid turnaround times with detailed reporting

ISO 13485 Certified QMS, backed by a 90 day warranty

Federal customers can now access these services seamlessly through Maclean Group LLC, an SDVOSB dedicated to supporting veterans and improving care within the VA and DoD systems.

"We're proud to partner with Probo Medical and add their world-class repair capabilities to our FSS offering," said John Deterding, CEO of Maclean Group LLC. "This partnership combines our deep commitment to federal healthcare with Probo's unmatched repair quality, delivering real value to government providers who depend on operational readiness."

The FSS listing ensures compliance, ease of procurement, and trusted performance for federal buyers seeking high-quality, cost-effective repair solutions.

About Probo Medical

Probo is a global diversified solutions provider of diagnostic imaging products and services, including equipment sales, service, rental, repair and installation. For more information about Probo, visit http://www.probomedical.com.

About Maclean Group LLC

Maclean Group LLC is a certified medical and pharmaceutical products wholesale distributor focusing on healthcare innovation and technology. The company offers a range of healthcare products, including custom manufacturing, white labeling, surgical devices, licensed pharmaceuticals, and air and water filtration systems. Maclean Group LLC primarily serves government agencies, international non-profits, and healthcare entities with their healthcare supply needs. It is based in Sacramento, California.

