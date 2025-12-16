ProBuilt Miles Launched by Original Founders of PCS Software

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProBuilt Software today announced the launch of ProBuiltMiles.com, a free, web-based commercial routing and mileage calculation system created by the original founders of PCS Software. The platform gives both trucking companies and independent owner operators immediate access to accurate, Class 8 specific routing and mileage information at no cost.

Many commercial mileage and routing programs use a subscription model that charges per truck or per user each month, with typical costs ranging from approximately $20 to $85 per month depending on the vendor and feature set. For fleets and independent operators, this can translate into hundreds or even thousands of dollars per year. ProBuilt Miles removes this expense entirely by providing a no cost, web-based alternative.

"ProBuilt Miles was created to give carriers and independent operators a simple and modern way to access commercial routing and mileage information. Our goal was to provide a tool that is fast to use, easy to understand and immediately accessible from any browser," said Michael Till, Founder and CEO of ProBuilt Technologies.

Key Capabilities of ProBuilt Miles

Commercial truck routing built specifically for Class 8 vehicles

Accurate point to point and multi stop mileage calculations

Practical versus shortest route selection

Vehicle aware routing based on weight, height, length, axle load and governed speed

Realistic truck ETAs using commercial speed assumptions

Optional routing controls for hazmat awareness, toll avoidance, ferry avoidance and border handling

Turn by turn commercial directions

Visual route planning on an interactive map

Interactive state by state mileage visibility

"ProBuilt Miles is designed for anyone who relies on accurate mileage in their daily operations. Whether you are a dispatcher or an owner operator, the ability to calculate commercial miles quickly and reliably is essential. We wanted to make that process as simple and accessible as possible," said Paul Till, Director of Sales at ProBuilt Technologies.

ProBuilt Miles is available now and free to use nationwide.

No subscriptions, no per truck fees and no credit card required.

Availability

ProBuilt Miles is accessible immediately at: https://www.ProBuiltMiles.com/

About ProBuilt Software

ProBuilt is a platform focused software company pioneering the next evolution of the internet. Its invention, Floating Forms, enables true multitasking inside the browser, allowing web applications and ecommerce sites to operate multiple live windows concurrently without tabs, reloads or loss of state. This represents a fundamental shift in how digital experiences are built, delivered and consumed. Founded by the original creators of PCS Software, ProBuilt develops products and technologies that demonstrate the commercial and consumer impact of this architectural breakthrough. ProBuilt Technologies is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

