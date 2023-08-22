Procede Software Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of the Insider Program, A Cornerstone of Their User-Centered Design Strategy

Procede Software

The company's unprecedented partnership with industry experts and daily Excede users across a wide range of dealerships and brands throughout the product development process ensures prioritization of features and enhancements that drives innovation.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, today announced they are celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the Insider Program, an initiative designed to incorporate insights from industry experts and daily users across all departments into the Excede roadmap and product development process. The Insider Program is a primary way the company ensures it is investing in areas that will have the greatest impact and that they are delivering best-in-class products and services, maximizing value, and providing a competitive advantage.

Larry Kettler, CEO, said, "For ten years, the Insider Program has served as the foundation of our product development strategy. It is designed to deliver ever-increasing value to our customers and advance our products and services in ways that drive meaningful business impact for their dealerships." Kettler continued, "It is critical to this mission that we collaborate closely with the people who use Excede every day, listen to them to better understand their needs, and align our product roadmap to areas that will enable them to run their business more effectively."

The Insider Program is a cornerstone of the company's user-centered design strategy and plays an important role in the ongoing development of the Excede dealer management system, Excede additional solutions, and third-party integrations. The program brings dealership subject matter experts and daily Excede users into Procede's product development processes. Insiders involved in the program participate in conceptual discussions; test new solutions, features, and enhancements; and provide feedback on functionality and user experience.

"As we develop new products, features, and enhancements, we strive to engage as many Insiders as possible across a wide variety of dealerships and brands to capture their input and set priorities," said Eric Fortin, Senior Vice President, Product. "This deep level of customer engagement and involvement not only means we are able to deliver more value faster, but it also means that the entire ecosystem can benefit from the combined expertise of our customer base. It is a powerful way to drive the industry forward."

For more information on participating in the Insider Program, please contact [email protected]

About Procede

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States and Canada, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Procede Software is a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner: Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information. 

