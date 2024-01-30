Procede Software Continues to Deliver on its Commitment to Advancing its Industry-Leading Dealer Management System with Excede v10.4 Release

By leveraging its user-centered design strategy and proactively listening to subject matter experts and daily users, the company continues to deliver significant advancements that drive dealership performance.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, today announced the general release of the latest version of Excede® v10.4. The new release was developed in close collaboration with daily Excede users and subject matter experts who participate in the Procede Insider Program, the cornerstone of its user-centered design strategy. Excede v10.4 incorporates enhancements and new features designed to make every department in a dealership more intuitive, intelligent, and productive.

The release reflects the company's ongoing commitment to listening to its customers and delivering on its promises in ways that have a meaningful impact on their dealership businesses.

"At Procede, we are committed to listening to our customers and advancing our products and solutions in ways that have a tangible impact on our customers' businesses. To live up to that commitment, we invest every penny we earn back into our business," said Eric Fortin, Senior Vice President of Product. "By making those investments and harnessing the collective experience of the people who use Excede every day, we are proud to deliver our most significant release yet."

About the Procede Insider Program and User-Centered Design

The Procede Insider Program is a cornerstone of the company's user-centered design strategy. It is one of several formal and informal, foundational practices Procede has put in place to ensure it is listening to its customers and continuously delivering platform advancements in the areas of greatest impact. Dealerships that participate in the program contribute to the development of the Excede product roadmap and provide input and feedback on new products, features, and enhancements. The Insider Program played a pivotal role in the development of Excede v10.4, with dealerships of all sizes representing every major OEM participating in alpha and beta trials.

Eric Liddell, Vice President of Product Architecture, said, "By working closely with Procede Insiders we were able to incorporate their combined expertise into this latest version of Excede and prioritize the enhancements that will drive their businesses and the industry forward." Liddell continued, "The feedback from dealerships that participated in the trials has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are excited to get it into the hands of every one of our customers."

Excede v10.4 Is Immediately Available for Dealerships Seeking to Upgrade

Excede v10.4 features functionality advancements across every dealership department, including parts enhancements that streamline inventory management; service enhancements that increase efficiency and customer uptime; and accounting enhancements that automate repetitive tasks, saving time and increasing accuracy. Global changes include streamlined administration, enhanced user and access management, and increased security protocols.

More than 85% of Procede Software's customers upgrade to the latest version with each major release. To immediately begin taking advantage of the new functionality available in Excede v10.4, please contact Procede Software or visit Procede Software in the Connection Hub at the 2024 ATD Show.

About Procede

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information.

