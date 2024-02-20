Procede Software Makes Strategic Platform Move with Release of Android-Compatible Version of Its Industry-Leading Excede Barcode Scanning Solution

News provided by

Procede Software

20 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

The move to the Android-based platform is designed to advance the pace of innovation and development while providing dealerships with greater flexibility to choose the hardware device type that works best for their business.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, today announced the release of Excede® Barcode Scanning v4.0, which is compatible with Android-based barcode scanning devices. The move is designed to speed innovation and provide customers with a broader choice in the type of hardware they use. Procede will continue to support its Windows®-compatible version of the solution, Excede Barcode Scanning v3.0, for customers that prefer to continue using their existing Windows-based devices.

Larry Kettler, CEO said, "Extending Excede Barcode Scanning capabilities to Android-compatible devices is a long-term, strategic platform move that will enable us to accelerate the pace of innovation and develop new features and enhancements that will help our customers go farther, faster." Kettler continued, "Parts inventory management is such a critical area of dealership operations, and advancing our barcode scanning offering reflects our commitment to listening to our customers and delivering in ways that have a tangible impact on their businesses."

Android is a leading operating system in the barcode scanning space. As an open-source development platform, it enables developers to modify the code in ways that enhance application performance and deliver better user experiences. Eric Fortin, Senior Vice President of Product, explains, "By making this move, we are bringing one of the most powerful consumer mobile experiences to our dealership customers. Not only will we be able to bring new advancements to market faster, but our customers will also benefit from superior performance and ease of use."

Excede Barcode Scanning increases the efficiency and accuracy of managing parts inventory by minimizing manual data entry, saving time, and reducing the opportunity for error. Users can receive new parts or manage existing parts wirelessly and in real time. The solution also identifies patterns of incorrect characters in barcodes and returns parts numbers Excede can recognize, which significantly streamlines the scanning process and further minimizes the opportunity for errors.

To immediately begin taking advantage of Excede Barcode Scanning v4.0, please contact [email protected].

About Procede

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information. 

Media Contact
Jen York
Procede Software
[email protected] 

SOURCE Procede Software

Also from this source

Procede Software Continues to Deliver on its Commitment to Advancing its Industry-Leading Dealer Management System with Excede v10.4 Release

Procede Software Continues to Deliver on its Commitment to Advancing its Industry-Leading Dealer Management System with Excede v10.4 Release

Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, today announced the general release...
Procede Software Named to the San Diego Union-Tribune's Top Workplaces List for 2023

Procede Software Named to the San Diego Union-Tribune's Top Workplaces List for 2023

Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) software and solutions provider, today announced it has been ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.