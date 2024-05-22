Procede Software Named an Association of Talent Development 2024 BEST Award Winner for Industry-Leading Education and Training Programs

The company's commitment to continuous learning and professional development at every level is a key part of its business strategy and critical to driving business performance and customer success.

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system and solutions provider, today announced they have been named an Association of Talent Development (ATD) 2024 BEST Award winner. The BEST Awards is a global program designed to recognize organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success as a result of employee talent development. Being named to the list reflects Procede's dedication to continuous learning and professional development at every level of the company.

Larry Kettler, CEO, said, "At Procede, our business and learning strategies are deeply intertwined—it is a key way we drive business performance and customer success. We strive to ensure that everyone, at every level, has the knowledge and skills to support our customers, thrive in their roles, and advance their careers." Kettler continued, "Our 98% customer retention rate and 90% employee retention rates are a direct reflection of this commitment."

Talent Development at Procede Software

Procede's comprehensive Education and Training Services programs prioritize investing in and empowering leadership, management, and individual employees. In addition to its foundational existing programs, the team has introduced several innovative, new initiatives that have had significant business impact. These include role specific onboarding with clear learning journeys designed to increase effectiveness and speed time to proficiency; a "Gear Up" program designed to enhance product knowledge; and an enablement certification program designed to better prepare employees to solve customer challenges.

Lindsay Kramer, Vice President of Education and Training Services, said, "In the rapidly evolving landscape of learning science, our talent development team is committed to staying current and future proofing our skills. Our enduring commitment to nurturing and empowering our employees underscores our belief in their potential to drive the future success and sustainability of our organization." Kramer continued, "We are incredibly grateful to have our efforts recognized and deeply honored that ATD named us to this year's list."

About the ATD BEST Awards

The ATD BEST Awards were established in 2003, and today they stand as one of the talent development industry's most rigorous and coveted recognitions. The BEST Awards recognize large and small private, public, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide that demonstrate enterprise-wide success through employee talent development, utilizing it as a strategic business tool to achieve exceptional results. A complete list of 2024 ATD BEST Award winners are available on the ATD website.

About Procede

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information.

