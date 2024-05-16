Celebrate the G.R.I.T. of the Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicle Industry at the 2024 Procede Software Conference (PSC)--Registration Now Open

In anticipation of the biggest user conference yet, the 2024 PSC has been relocated to a larger venue and extended to a third day to accommodate more Procede Software customers, partners, OEMs, and industry luminaries than ever before.



SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system and solutions provider, announced the opening of registration for the 2024 Procede Software Conference (PSC), slated for September 16th through September 18th at The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter. The eagerly anticipated user conference will kick off with an opening night reception, followed by two full days packed with keynote presentations, product launches, in-depth breakout sessions, and exclusive special events. The overarching theme of this year's conference is G.R.I.T., a testament to the unwavering determination and dedication emblematic of the heavy-duty commercial vehicle industry.

2024 Procede Software Conference

Larry Kettler, CEO, said, "Our customers demonstrate tremendous grit as they work tirelessly to keep their own customers on the road. It is critical that we listen to their needs and deliver advancements to our products and services that have a tangible impact on their ability to do that." Kettler continued, "We are incredibly excited to once again host customers, partners, OEMs, and industry luminaries at the PSC to showcase our progress, gain deeper insights into their challenges, and collectively shape the future of our product offerings, all while celebrating the resilient spirit that defines our industry."

Attendees can anticipate a wide range of new product releases at the PSC, including Excede Analytics v2.0 and Asset Management v2.0, as well as a preview of Excede v10.5, the next major release of their industry leading DMS platform. Significant enhancements and ongoing development to Excede Additional Solutions, including Lease Rental v3.0, will also be highlighted. In addition, many of the company's expanding roster of Certified Partners will be present to showcase their solutions and integrations with Excede.

Deanna Cocco, Chief Customer Officer, said, "By actively listening to our customers, we pinpoint opportunities to optimize dealership operations, strategically prioritize solutions development, and deliver impactful results." Cocco continued, "The PSC serves as a pivotal platform for our customers to actively contribute to our solution-building process and bring more value to our service offerings."

With 50% of capacity sold out within the first 24 hours of registration, those interested in attending are encouraged to register soon.

For any questions related to the Procede Software Conference, please contact [email protected] .

About Procede

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information.

