Procede Software Partners with Avalara to Automate Tax Compliance

News provided by

Procede Software

07 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

Dealerships that use the Excede dealer management system will be able to calculate sales and use tax directly within the application, resulting in increased accuracy, efficiency, and compliance.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, today announced it has partnered with Avalara, a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes.

Procede is now part of Avalara's "Certified for AvaTax" program, which features integrations that perform at the highest level, providing the best possible customer experience. As a result of this partnership, Procede's customers can now choose Avalara's AvaTax to deliver sales and use tax calculations within existing business applications at the time of checkout or billing — in real time.

Excede is designed to provide unprecedented reliability, scalability, and access to data for heavy-duty truck, trailer, and bus dealerships of all sizes. Procede extends the functionality of Excede by partnering with leading third-party solution providers like Avalara to streamline additional critical dealership processes. Customers that adopt the integration will be able to automatically calculate sales tax directly within Excede and will no longer have to manually update tax rules, resulting in increased efficiency, accuracy, and compliance.

"As part of our commitment to delivering ongoing value to our customers, we partner with leading third-party solution providers to streamline critical dealership processes to drive increased business efficiency," said Larry Kettler, CEO, Procede. "We are excited to partner with Avalara, to provide heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealerships with an automated way to calculate complex sales tax processes, so they can focus on serving their own customers."

Meg Higgins, Senior Vice President of Global Partners at Avalara said, "Procede understands the needs of its customers, and their Excede dealer management system offering reduces complexity for their customers in many ways. We understand that digitization of business processes is not an option, it is essential; we are proud to offer fast, accurate, and easy tax compliance solutions to our shared customers."

Procede is now an Avalara Certified partner. Certified partners pass a series of criteria developed by Avalara to ensure the connector's performance and reliability, thereby helping mutual customers benefit from a seamless experience with Avalara's tax compliance solutions.

About Procede Software

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States and Canada, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Procede Software is a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner: Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information.

About Avalara, Inc. 

Avalara makes tax compliance faster, easier, more accurate, and more reliable for 30,000+ business and government customers in over 90 countries. Tax compliance automation software solutions from Avalara leverage 1,200+ signed partner integrations across leading ecommerce, ERP, and other billing systems to power tax calculations, document management, tax return filing, and tax content access. Visit avalara.com to improve your compliance journey

Media Contact
Jen York
Procede Software
[email protected]

SOURCE Procede Software

