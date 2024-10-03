Procede Software Releases Asset Management v2.0, Making Critical Dealer Accounting Processes Easier and More Intuitive

The new release extends the capabilities of Excede's accounting module, simplifies complex Lease, Rental, and other asset management practices, and makes them faster and more intuitive.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, today announced the general release of Asset Management v2.0. The Asset Management additional solution is built on and extends the functionality of Excede's powerful accounting module. The new release, which incorporates a more intuitive user interface and advanced depreciation, amortization, and fixed asset management capabilities, reflects the company's ongoing strategy of listening to customers and delivering new features and enhancements that have a broad business impact.

Asset Management v2.0

CEO Larry Kettler said, "Managing Lease, Rental, and other assets and ensuring they are properly depreciated is a critical part of dealership finance and accounting operations. At Procede, our continuing commitment to our customers is to listen, identify complex, manual processes like asset management, and deliver solutions that make them easier and more intuitive."

About Asset Management v2.0

Asset Management v2.0 incorporates a new user interface designed to make asset management processes even easier and more intuitive. Building on the depreciation, note payment, and amortization capabilities in the earlier version, new updates include:

Accelerated depreciation capabilities that support a range of industry-standard accounting methods, including fixed declining balance and sum of years' digits depreciation.

A new expense amortization module that enables users to create amortizations in one single step, including the creation of both originating journal entries and recurring entries.

Full fixed asset support for all depreciation, note payments, and amortization features and enhancements.

Asset Management is fully integrated with Excede Accounting and can be run as a standalone browser application or embedded within Excede.

Developed in Collaboration with Procede Insiders

Asset Management v2.0 was developed in close collaboration with participants in the Procede Insider Program. The company gathered input from dozens of finance and accounting teams and prioritized new features and enhancements that have the greatest impact on daily operations. The release was then beta tested and piloted by Procede Insiders. Sharon Covitt, Vice President of Product Success, said "Asset Management v2.0 is an incredibly easy and efficient way for our customers to manage their Lease, Rental, and other assets that will save time, increase accuracy, and simplify complex processes like depreciation."

About Procede

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information.

