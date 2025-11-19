Process AI in Medical Devices: What Works and What's Next, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how using AI in clinical and regulatory processes (Process AI) enables scalable, compliant automation for medical device manufacturers. Attendees will gain insight into the key components, risks and benefits of an "AI Center of Excellence" program for clinical and regulatory content translation. The featured speakers will discuss why most AI initiatives fail to scale and how to avoid the "impressive demo" trap. The speakers will also share how to turn complex clinical and regulatory workflows into structured, AI-ready processes. Attendees will learn what's needed to make AI a dependable part of daily clinical and regulatory operations.

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Research from QServe Group and TransPerfect Medical Device asked manufacturers how they are utilizing AI in their clinical and regulatory processes (Process AI). Although 70% report not being fully satisfied with current outcomes, many manufacturers are unsure how to apply AI effectively in regulated environments. This session will address that challenge by highlighting where Process AI is already delivering measurable value, such as in AI-supported translation and linguistic quality assurance workflows that improve consistency, accuracy and compliance.

Driven by the increased regulatory demands under MDR and IVDR, Process AI is being utilized or evaluated by over 48% of manufacturers surveyed across regulatory, clinical and training/education. Yet challenges remain: large language models (LLMs) struggle with reproducibility, factual reliability and explainability. Specialized techniques like scaling parameters, stacking reasoning layers or chaining agents haven't solved these basic issues. The path forward lies not in chasing the newest model but in creating a development framework that allows the right model to be applied to each use case.

In this session, the featured speakers will first discuss where and how Process AI is working today through language workflows, translation and linguistic QA. These areas are where neural-engine training, human-in-the-loop review and real-time quality monitoring deliver measurable results, reducing translation cost time by 30-40% while maintaining traceability and compliance. LLMs can assist with terminology and QC, but their variability requires validated guardrails.

The webinar will also explore the use of Process AI across life sciences operations. Instead of treating each process, such as post-market surveillance, complaint handling, systematic literature review and regulatory content authoring, like separate AI projects, this session will show how the same core tasks (like classification, extraction, summarization and generation) can be mixed and matched. With these building blocks in place, attendees will be able to create reviewer-ready, compliant systems that can scale.

Register for this webinar to learn how Process AI enables scalable, compliant automation for medical device manufacturers.

Join Marc Miller, Division President, TransPerfect Medical Device; and Sepanta Fazaeli, Head of AI Solutions for Life Sciences, TransPerfect Life Sciences, for the live webinar on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Process AI in Medical Devices: What Works and What's Next.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit www.xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit www.xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks