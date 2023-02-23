Process-innovation leader ImageSource, Inc. earns SOC 2 Type II compliance certification

OLYMPIA, Wash., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, Inc., announced today that it has affirmed SOC 2 Type II compliance for data security following a thorough third-party security verification process. This certification confirms that the company has implemented and maintains rigorous security controls to protect customer data and ensure the privacy, availability, and confidentiality of its systems.

"We are proud to be SOC 2 Type II certified, which confirms our commitment to the highest standards of data security and privacy," said Ryan Keller, CIO of ImageSource, Inc. "Our customers trust ImageSource to protect their data, and this recognition demonstrates that we reliably adhere to best-in-class security policies and procedures."

SOC 2 standards are established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and address security controls such as organization and management, monitoring of controls, communications, risk management, and more. The Type II evaluation means that ImageSource customer-partners and ILINX users can feel confident in the secure deployment and operating effectiveness of the process innovation platform.

The SOC 2 Type II audit was conducted by Moss Adams, a leading independent firm specializing in data security and compliance. The process included an in-depth review of the company's policies, procedures, and practices for data protection, as well as testing of the effectiveness of those controls. The year-long audit examined ImageSource operations from Sept. 1, 2021, through Aug. 31, 2022.

The SOC 2 Type II compliance audit confirms that ImageSource meets the trust services criteria for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy – which are critical to the company's operations as a leading provider of SaaS eGovernment and Financial Services solutions. The certification provides assurance to ImageSource, Inc. customer-partners that their data is secure, confidential, and available.

About ImageSource

ImageSource, Inc. makes process innovation easy with advanced solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts committed to customer-partner success. Leveraging proven technology and deep implementation expertise, ImageSource empowers leading enterprises and government organizations to reduce risk, modernize operations, unlock revenue, and transform the customer experience. For more information, visit www.imagesourceinc.com , or call (360) 943-9273.

