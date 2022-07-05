Process Orchestration Market to Reach $22.9 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 18.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in adoption of business process automation technologies to improve quality, efficiency, and interactions with other companies & customers drive the growth of the global process orchestration market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Process Orchestration Market by By Component (Software, Services), by By Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud), by By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), by By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and consumer goods, Government and Defense, Energy and utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global process orchestration industry generated $4.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 18.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in adoption of business process automation technologies to improve quality, efficiency, and interactions with other companies & customers along with increase in deployment of sufficient business solutions by organizations to reduce operational costs drive the growth of the global process orchestration market. However, lack of knowledge among users, misunderstanding regarding importance of process orchestration, and increase in regulations & compliance requirements hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and improvement in IT methods to meet dynamic requirements of customers create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (285 Pages PDF with Insights) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15001

Covid-19 Scenario

The Covid-19 pandemic led to the implementation of lockdown in many countries. This, in turn, forced businesses and organizations in opting "work from home" or remote working culture. This raised the adoption of process orchestration tools to improve agility of business.

The implementation of process orchestration, cloud-based solutions, and automation eliminated the dependency on staff availability at office premises during the pandemic. This helps in maintaining and improving efficiency of processes.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the process orchestration market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/15001

The software segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on component, the software segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global process orchestration market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to help in standardizing, consolidating, and automating the best practices for business processes in complex environments. However, the services segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 19.8% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to increase in implementation of orchestration services for various strategies to ensure smooth running and troubleshooting of the any glitches.

The BFSI segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global process orchestration market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to rapid adoption of digital technologies and channels by banking institutions around the world raise their footprint and revenue. However, the healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in digitalization of services, adoption of effective and cost-efficient care models, and personalized healthcare that promotes self-care.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15001

North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global process orchestration industry, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. This is due to several factors such as surge in digitalization, adoption of process orchestration tools by end users such as BFSI and retail along with the presence of key players in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the economic transformation, globalization, and digitization along with increase in cloud-based process orchestration solutions.

Leading Market Players

SAP SE

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporatio

Computer Associates International Inc

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

TIBCO Software Inc.

Software AG

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Wipro Limited

>> LIMITED-TIME OFFER << Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Premium Report

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports:

Metaverse Market Expected to Reach $1,237.0 Billion by 2030

NLP Market Size Expected to Reach $341.5 Billion by 2030

SaaS Market Share Expected to reach $702.19 Billion by 2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research