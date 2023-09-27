Process Safety System Market size In The Oil And Gas Industry to increase by USD 146.51 million during 2022-2027 | Improvement in operational efficiency to drive the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Process Safety System Market In The Oil And Gas Industry size is expected to grow by USD 146.51 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.18% during the forecast period. Improvement in operational efficiency drives the process safety system market in the oil and gas industry. Operational efficiency involves optimizing processes for productivity and cost reduction. Advanced process safety systems centralize monitoring, control, and automation. This streamlines processes, reduces manual work, and boosts efficiency. Predictive maintenance in these systems helps anticipate equipment failures. Overall, these factors are expected to drive the market growth. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. Request free sample report

Process Safety System Market In The Oil And Gas Industry 2023 – 2027: Key Highlights

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the process safety system market in the oil and gas industry: ABB Ltd., Bureau Veritas SA, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Halma Plc, HIMA GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Pentair Plc, Primatech Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc., RTP Co., Schneider Electric SE, SGS SA, Siemens AG, TUV SUD AG, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Hexagon AB, and OMRON Corp.

Process Safety System Market in the Oil and Gas Industry is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 3.04% YOY growth in 2023.

Process Safety System Market In The Oil And Gas Industry 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics

Trends

Robotic automation (RA) has advanced significantly in the recent years.

RA systems are increasingly adopted due to their accuracy and flexibility.

RA systems enhances security and compliance and can operate 24/7.

RA systems find extensive use in harsh terrains, such as oil and gas, mining, and nuclear power plants, their efficiency in high-demand and scalable operations is driving market demand.

Challenge.

A shortage of skilled laborers is a significant challenge in maintaining and operating automation and process safety systems.

Adequate knowledge and technical skills are significant for safety system operators, particularly in developing countries.

Process Safety System Market In The Oil And Gas Industry 2023 – 2027: Key Segments

The market is segmented by Application (Onshore and Offshore), Product (Hardware, Software, and Service), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

During the forecast period, the onshore segment is expected to experience significant growth in the Process Safety System Market In The Oil And Gas Industry. This segment involves the adoption of various safety measures and advanced technologies to prevent and mitigate potential hazards and accidents in the production, refining, and processing of oil and gas facilities situated on land. Process safety systems are crucial in safeguarding personnel, preserving the environment, and protecting valuable assets.

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the North America market?

market? How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

