KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elo, a global leader in point-of-sale technology, is excited to unveil Elo Pay and the accompanying Elo Pay 7" Integrated Payment POS Terminal. Designed for merchants of all sizes, the new system delivers fast, secure, scalable payment services, allowing it to grow as your business expands.

Process Your Payments Confidently with Elo Pay

Elo Pay is a comprehensive payment service that supports merchants in accepting transactions with confidence. With features including end-to-end encryption, secure tokenization, robust Terminal Management Services (TMS), and Remote Key Injection (RKI), the Elo Pay platform is compatible with multiple payment providers to provide maximum security while processing payments.

The Elo Pay system has been designed for all types of businesses. The solution provides merchants with four options to begin processing payments. First, Elo Pay Link enables merchants to utilize APIs to integrate their software with Elo's payment hardware. Elo Pay Link+ takes this further, providing a semi-integrated solution that supports acquisition between merchants and their chosen card networks such as Visa and Mastercard. Elo Pay TMS supports the management and monitoring of Elo payment devices, while Elo Pay RKI allows for the encryption keys to be securely injected into payment terminals remotely.

Strengthening the Elo Pay system is the new Elo Pay 7" Integrated Payment POS Terminal. The fully integrated and compact, enterprise-grade terminal is complete with a 7-inch touch display, flexible Android 12 OS, and Qualcomm SD660 processor. Embracing Elo's modular approach, the terminal can be deployed in multiple ways, from a stand-alone payment terminal to the computer fully powering an entire point-of-sale system.

The highly versatile terminal can be docked to an optional printer stand, placed remotely on a counter, or fully integrated into the Elo Z70 stand to form a complete system with the 7" screen facing the customer and a standard Elo monitor facing employees. The Elo Pay 7" can accept all forms of card payment, including physical cards, contactless mobile phone payments, and merchant gift cards, depending on the payment processor and acquiror selected by the merchant. The Elo Pay 7" integrated POS system has been designed to simplify the payment process, improve user experience, and maintain payment security.

Merchants will be able to deploy and manage their entire network of Elo Pay devices, thanks to EloView. The award-winning EloView allows users to deploy content and provision Elo Android-based devices in seconds, creating a seamless experience that will transform operations. Further peace of mind comes from Elo EssentialEdge, which ensures businesses can continue to deliver the convenience and familiarity of Android interfaces through monthly security updates, and Elo Care, which provides advance unit replacement, accidental damage protection, and extended warranty.

The Elo Pay 7" POS solution will be on display later this month when Elo heads to the National Retail Federation Expo 2024. The conference will see thousands of brands come together for three days of learning, collaboration, and discovery. Visitors will be able to find Elo at booth #5803.

"We know how important it is for merchants to have fast, reliable payment solutions. That is why we have developed Elo Pay and the accompanying Elo Pay 7" POS solution," said Craig Witsoe, CEO at Elo. "When combined together, it can help to transform a business's entire payment process, delivering rapid and secure transactions every time. It is also fully scalable, allowing merchants to easily increase their units as their operations grow."

Elo Pay Link is available today. Elo Pay Link+ and Elo Pay TMS are now in beta and available for integration. Elo Pay 7" is ready for integration starting today, with mass production scheduled to begin this spring. Elo Pay RKI will also be available this spring.

For more information on Elo Pay, visit EloTouch.com. To book an appointment with the team at NRF 2024, contact visit EloTouch.com/NRF.

About Elo

As a leading global supplier of interactive solutions, #EloIsEverywhere. With over 30 million installations in more than 80 countries, Elo has established a significant global footprint. In fact, a new Elo touchscreen is installed somewhere in the world every 21 seconds. Built on a unified architecture, Elo's broad portfolio allows its customers to easily Choose, Configure and Connect & Control to create a unique experience. Choose from all-in-one systems, open-frame monitors and touchscreen monitors ranging from handheld to 65 inches. Configure with Elo's unique Elo Edge Connect® peripherals that allow use-specific solutions. Connect & Control with EloView®, a secure cloud-based platform for Android-powered devices. EloView enables secure deployment and management of a large network of interactive systems designed to reduce operating costs while increasing up-time and security.

Consumers can find Elo touchscreen solutions in self-service kiosks, point-of-sale terminals, interactive signage, hospitality systems, point-of-care displays, and transportation applications—to name a few. Learn more at EloTouch.com.

