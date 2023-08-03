Processed pumpkin market in US to grow by USD 368.9 million from 2022 to 2027 | Growth driven by Health Benefits of Pumpkin - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The processed pumpkin market in the US is set to grow by USD 368.9 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The processed pumpkin market in us is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Aldi Group, Amazon.com Inc., Dohler GmbH, Farmers Market Foods Inc., Ingredion Inc., Kroger Co., Libbys Brand Holding, McCormick and Co. Inc., Natures Vitality Farms, Nestle SA, nubeleaf, PepsiCo Inc., Plum Organics PBC, Seawind International, Target Corp., The Great American Spice Co., Walmart Inc., Whole Life Pet Products, Woodland Foods Ltd., and Z Natural Foods LLC are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Processed Pumpkin Market in US 2023-2027

Processed Pumpkin Market in US 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The processed pumpkin market in the US report covers the following areas:

The processed pumpkin market in US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The health benefits of pumpkin will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Intense competition from other superfood products like quinoa- and hemp-based food products will hamper the market growth.

Processed Pumpkin Market in US 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

The health benefits of pumpkin drives market growth of processed pumpkin in the US. Pumpkin is one of the most popular superfoods as they are rich in fiber, potassium, magnesium, zinc, and other essential proteins. Furthermore, they are major sources of antioxidants as they contain multiple forms of Vitamin E as well as phenolic acids, caffeic acid, hydroxybenzoic acid, coumaric acid, ferulic acid, sinapic acid, protocatechuic acid, syringic acid, vanillic acid. Additionally, they have high magnesium content. Magnesium plays a vital role in the body's enzymatic reactions. Hence, such health benefits drive the growth of the processed pumpkin market in the US during the forecast period.

Intense competition from other superfood products like quinoa- and hemp-based food products challenge the growth of the processed pumpkin market in US. The decline in the market can be attributed to processed pumpkin products still falling in the niche category in the health and wellness food market. Furthermore, with the rising penetration of these superfoods in the market, there will be a slight decrease in year-over-year (YoY) growth. Hence, such challenges impede the market growth of processed pumpkins in the US during the forecast period.

Processed Pumpkin Market in US 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Product

Dried



Puree



Concentrates

Application

Bakery



Beverages



Desserts



Others

Processed Pumpkin Market in the US 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The dried segment will be significant during the forecast period. They are also known as dehydrated pumpkins. Dried processed pumpkins are made by the process in which the pumpkin is first processed in a puree or pulp, and then using dehydration, moisture is extracted, which results in the product being a dry, lightweight powder that can be rehydrated or added directly to recipes. They are used instead of fresh pumpkins in recipes such as pumpkin bread, pumpkin muffins, and pumpkin pancakes. Furthermore, dried pumpkin powder has a longer shelf life compared to fresh pumpkins, making it ideal for storage and transportation. This reduces spoilage and food waste. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Processed Pumpkin Market in US 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the processed pumpkin market in us growth during the next five years

Estimation of the processed pumpkin market in US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the processed pumpkin market in us across US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the processed pumpkin market in US vendors

Processed Pumpkin Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 368.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.0 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aldi Group, Amazon.com Inc., Dohler GmbH, Farmers Market Foods Inc., Ingredion Inc., Kroger Co., Libbys Brand Holding, McCormick and Co. Inc., Natures Vitality Farms, Nestle SA, nubeleaf, PepsiCo Inc., Plum Organics PBC, Seawind International, Target Corp., The Great American Spice Co., Walmart Inc., Whole Life Pet Products, Woodland Foods Ltd., and Z Natural Foods LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

