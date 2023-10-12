Processed Seafood Market size to increase by USD 60.5 billion between 2022 to 2027| The high demand for protein-rich and ready-to-eat seafood drives market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Processed Seafood Market size is expected to grow by USD 60.5 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period. High demand for protein-rich and ready-to-eat seafood is notably driving the processed seafood market. However, factors such as the growing popularity of vegan seafood may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Frozen seafood, Canned seafood, Smoked seafood, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online ), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Buy the report now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Processed Seafood Market 2023-2027

Processed Seafood Market 2023 – 2027: Key Segment Analysis

The frozen seafood segment is expected to experience substantial market share growth during the forecast period. To ensure the freshness of frozen seafood, suppliers are implementing innovative packaging solutions and introducing various options of frozen fish and seafood in appealing packaging. This enhanced packaging not only maintains seafood freshness throughout the supply chain but also upholds product quality, as frozen seafood can spoil when thawed during transit and exposed to prolonged warm temperatures before cooking.

Processed Seafood Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Market Analysis

Europe is projected to play a significant role in driving global market growth during the forecast period, contributing approximately 46% to the market expansion. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including increased consumption of processed fish and seafood products, robust import and export activities, and rising disposable income levels in the region. Among the noteworthy contributors to market growth in Europe are Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

Processed Seafood Market 2023 – 2027: Company Insights

The processed seafood market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Aquafoods

Austevoll Seafood ASA

Baader Global SE

Bolton Group Srl

China Aquatic Products Co. Ltd.

Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

Gadre Marine Export Pvt. Ltd.

Goya Foods Inc.

KARRO FOOD GROUP

Kyokuyo Co. Ltd.

Loch Duart Ltd.

Mitsubishi Corp.

Mowi ASA

Perdue Farms Inc.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp.

Thai Union Group PCL

Trident Seafoods Corp.

Universal Seafood Inc.

Agrosuper SA

High Liner Foods Inc.

Processed Seafood Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 60.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.75 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 46% Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aquafoods, Austevoll Seafood ASA, Baader Global SE, Bolton Group Srl, China Aquatic Products Co. Ltd., Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Gadre Marine Export Pvt. Ltd., Goya Foods Inc., KARRO FOOD GROUP, Kyokuyo Co. Ltd., Loch Duart Ltd., Mitsubishi Corp., Mowi ASA, Perdue Farms Inc., Premium Brands Holdings Corp., Thai Union Group PCL, Trident Seafoods Corp., Universal Seafood Inc., Agrosuper SA, and High Liner Foods Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

