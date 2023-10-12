Processed Seafood Market size to increase by USD 60.5 billion between 2022 to 2027| The high demand for protein-rich and ready-to-eat seafood drives market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Processed Seafood Market size is expected to grow by USD 60.5 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of  7.01% during the forecast period. High demand for protein-rich and ready-to-eat seafood is notably driving the processed seafood market. However, factors such as the growing popularity of vegan seafood may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Frozen seafood, Canned seafood, Smoked seafood, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online ), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Buy the report now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Processed Seafood Market 2023-2027
Processed Seafood Market 2023 – 2027: Key Segment Analysis

The frozen seafood segment is expected to experience substantial market share growth during the forecast period. To ensure the freshness of frozen seafood, suppliers are implementing innovative packaging solutions and introducing various options of frozen fish and seafood in appealing packaging. This enhanced packaging not only maintains seafood freshness throughout the supply chain but also upholds product quality, as frozen seafood can spoil when thawed during transit and exposed to prolonged warm temperatures before cooking.
Processed Seafood Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Market Analysis 

Europe is projected to play a significant role in driving global market growth during the forecast period, contributing approximately 46% to the market expansion. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including increased consumption of processed fish and seafood products, robust import and export activities, and rising disposable income levels in the region. Among the noteworthy contributors to market growth in Europe are Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

Processed Seafood Market 2023 – 2027: Company Insights 

The processed seafood market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

  • Aquafoods
  • Austevoll Seafood ASA
  • Baader Global SE
  • Bolton Group Srl
  • China Aquatic Products Co. Ltd.
  • Cooke Aquaculture Inc.
  • Gadre Marine Export Pvt. Ltd.
  • Goya Foods Inc.
  • KARRO FOOD GROUP
  • Kyokuyo Co. Ltd.
  • Loch Duart Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Corp.
  • Mowi ASA
  • Perdue Farms Inc.
  • Premium Brands Holdings Corp.
  • Thai Union Group PCL
  • Trident Seafoods Corp.
  • Universal Seafood Inc.
  • Agrosuper SA
  • High Liner Foods Inc.

Processed Seafood Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.01%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 60.5 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.75

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 46%

Key countries

US, China, France, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Aquafoods, Austevoll Seafood ASA, Baader Global SE, Bolton Group Srl, China Aquatic Products Co. Ltd., Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Gadre Marine Export Pvt. Ltd., Goya Foods Inc., KARRO FOOD GROUP, Kyokuyo Co. Ltd., Loch Duart Ltd., Mitsubishi Corp., Mowi ASA, Perdue Farms Inc., Premium Brands Holdings Corp., Thai Union Group PCL, Trident Seafoods Corp., Universal Seafood Inc., Agrosuper SA, and High Liner Foods Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Product
  7. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

