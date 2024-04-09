ProcessMaker Announces Strategic Acquisition of Workfellow to add next generation Process Intelligence capabilities to its leading Process Automation suite

DURHAM, N.C. and HELSINKI, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcessMaker, a globally recognized leader in business process automation and intelligent document processing, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Workfellow, a pioneer in Process Intelligence. This move marks a significant step forward in ProcessMaker's mission to enhance and expand its suite of solutions, integrating task and process mining technologies that enable businesses to discover inefficiencies and unlock new opportunities for improvement.

Workfellow stands out in the industry with its innovative approach to Process Intelligence, a new type of solution that combines the best of both task and process mining. Workfellow's AI-powered platform provides unparalleled insights into business operations, allowing organizations to streamline workflows, enhance productivity, and drive growth. Workfellow's unique methodology and advanced analytics have set a new standard in understanding and optimizing business processes.

A key aspect of Workfellow's success and appeal is its extensive marketplace of integrations, featuring connections with more than 70 leading business enterprise applications including ServiceNow, SalesForce, SAP, Zendesk, Microsoft Office products, and others. This vast library of connectors allows Workfellow to discover business processes that touch just about any type of system that exists in the workplace today.

"Today marks a significant milestone for our clients, our teams, and our partners," states Alex George, CEO of ProcessMaker. "By combining our expertise in business process automation with Workfellow's leadership in Process Intelligence, we are setting a new benchmark for innovation and excellence in helping businesses optimize their operations and achieve their goals."

As part of the acquisition, the founders of Workfellow, Kustaa Kivela and Henri Wiik, will both join ProcessMaker's leadership team. Customers of both companies can expect to see enhanced offerings, including more robust analytics, a wider range of integrations, and cutting-edge technologies designed to drive efficiency and transformation.

"We are thrilled to combine forces with ProcessMaker, delivering critical process discovery capabilities that are the foundation of exceptional automation," states Kustaa Kivela and Henri Wiik, Founders of Workfellow. "To grow and optimize any business, you must first accurately discover and identify areas for process improvement.. Now, our customers can do both to realize greater efficiencies and savings with our combined platforms."

For more information or a demonstration, visit www.workfellow.ai or www.processmaker.com .

About ProcessMaker

ProcessMaker is a leading provider of business process automation and intelligent document processing solutions. With a focus on innovation and excellence, ProcessMaker's mission is to help businesses of all sizes streamline operations, increase productivity, and drive growth.

About Workfellow

Workfellow is at the forefront of Process Intelligence, offering groundbreaking solutions that combine task and process mining to provide deep insights into business processes. With its extensive marketplace of integrations, Workfellow powers organizations to identify inefficiencies and optimize their operations.

