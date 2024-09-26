Prochant Names New Chief Executive Officer and Chief Growth Officer to Propel Continued Expansion and Innovation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prochant, a leading provider of revenue cycle management services for the home-based care industry, is excited to announce the promotion of Joey Graham to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Over his decade-long tenure with Prochant, Graham has been instrumental in driving the company's impressive growth, expanding its workforce from 200 employees to a global operation of nearly 3,000. His leadership has been key to shaping Prochant's success and positioning it as a leader in the industry.

Joey Graham, Chief Executive Officer Gabby Whitmire, Chief Growth Officer

Graham has more than 20 years' experience as an expert home-based care operator with positions at large regional and national providers as well as EMR software vendors. His breadth of industry knowledge will further strengthen Prochant's ability to deliver exceptional results across their verticals in HME, infusion & specialty pharmacy, home health & hospice, and expansion into new markets.

He steps into the CEO role following the transition of Mathew Mammen, who will continue to serve Prochant as Executive Chairman. Graham's promotion marks a significant milestone in Prochant's journey, as the company celebrates 25 years of exceptional client service and its fourth consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing companies.

"I am honored and humbled to take on this new role at Prochant," said Graham. "Mathew's leadership has set a high standard, and I look forward to building on the strong foundation he has established. Together with our talented team, I am confident we will continue to lead the industry and drive Prochant to new heights."

In conjunction with this leadership change, Prochant is also excited to announce that Gabby Whitmire will take over as Chief Growth Officer (CGO), replacing Graham as the executive leader of the company's sales and marketing functions. Whitmire brings deep expertise in client solutions and strategic revenue cycle management, with a proven track record of delivering exceptional outcomes. In her previous roles as Vice President of Patient to Payment Solutions at nThrive and Vice President of Strategic Solutions at Savista, she led initiatives that transformed client operations and improved financial performance for healthcare organizations nationwide.

"I am thrilled to join Prochant's leadership team at such a pivotal moment for Prochant," said Whitmire. "With Prochant's strong foundation of excellence and innovation, I'm eager to drive growth and explore new opportunities that will define our future success."

Outgoing CEO Mathew Mammen expressed his confidence in the new leadership. "Leading Prochant has been one of the greatest honors of my career," said Mammen. "I am immensely proud of what we've achieved together. Joey's strategic vision and Gabby's innovative approach make them the perfect team to guide Prochant into its next chapter of growth and success."

Together, as CEO and CGO, Graham and Whitmire are poised to lead Prochant into its next phase of growth, with a focus on enhancing client services, expanding market reach and reinforcing Prochant's position as an industry leader in home-based care revenue cycle management.

For more info, visit prochant.com or email [email protected].

Contact

Greg Krantz

VP, Marketing

+1 (888) 349-9015

[email protected]

About Prochant, LLC

Established in 1999, Prochant delivers focused revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions to healthcare providers for the home-based care industry. Our expertise lies in providing end-to-end RCM for home-based care, HME, infusion services, specialty pharmacies and home health and hospice, consistently delivering exceptional results to some of the leading healthcare providers in the country. We combine innovative technology in workflow and analytics and deep industry knowledge to streamline the time-consuming and expensive reimbursement process. As a result, we help healthcare providers accelerate their collections, increase revenue and reduce operational costs while managing risk.

