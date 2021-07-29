ProChile Presents Healthtech Beyond Borders August 10-13

CHICAGO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the top investor in Chile, with $22 billion devoted to Chilean projects in the last seven years, the United States is the largest stakeholder in Chilean business developments and the top destination for Chilean exports of medical devices. In light of such a mutually beneficial relationship, ProChile, the Trade Commission of Chile in the United States, has created a free virtual event called "Healthtech Beyond Borders." The program is designed to facilitate matchmaking opportunities between medical and healthcare organizations in Chile and the United States. The event will be held online from Tuesday, Aug. 10, through Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

An international summit, "Healthtech Beyond Borders" will explore the future and impact of new technologies in the healthcare sector. A special focus on medical and healthcare developments and opportunities in Chicago, Houston, and Philadelphia will highlight this year's event. The online business event offers opportunities for organizations to learn from one another as well as set the stage for global collaborations. (Drug manufacturing excluded)

"We are proud to produce this event and bring so many innovative and leading healthcare organizations and associations together," said Sylas Bailey-Kelly, Chilean Trade Commissioner US Midwest. "Medical and healthcare innovation is an area where Chile and the United States can excel and continue to collaborate to benefit citizens in both countries, and around the world."

One factor that makes Chile such an attractive opportunity for healthcare innovation is the value placed on health. An estimated 93.7% of the population in Chile is covered by health insurance. Additionally, Chile has one of the highest shares of health spending in relation to its gross domestic product (GDP) in Latin America. Chile currently spends nearly 9.14% of its GDP on health as compared to the United States, where 13% of its GDP is spent on healthcare.

Registration for Healthtech Beyond Borders is free. The event's matchmaking platform allows participants to customize meeting times to fit their own schedules. Attendees can pick and choose which days and times they want to attend and can have one-to-one meetings (25 minutes per meeting) with Chilean participants from research centers, universities, hospitals, healthcare solution providers, and other key Chilean institutions.

The schedule for panel discussions will be posted in advance of the meeting. Presentations on partnering with Chile and the economic opportunities available, along with conversations on geographic hot spots in the U.S. and access to capital will also be topics highlighted throughout the event. Companies that develop and sell healthcare products and services, medical devices, equipment, and hospital supply manufacturers should attend this unique event.

The current group of Chilean participants includes: Asocciación de Clínicas, Asociación de Proveedores de la Industria de la Salud, Associación Nano Cámara Nacional de Laboratorios, ChileTec, Cobre, Genosur, Hospital Fundación Lopez Perez, and Levita . From the United States, presenting organizations include the Chilean & American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia, City of Houston, City of Philadelphia, Greater Houston Partnerships, Houston Methodist, MATTER Health, MEDIATECH Ventures, The Cannon, World Business Chicago, Widener University Small Business Development Council, and Temple University Fox School of Business.

To register, visit https://healthtech-beyondborders.koyag.com/signinups/importer-registration/register or contact Sylas Bailey-Kelly, Chilean Trade Commissioner US Midwest, [email protected] or call 773-658-3399.

Related Images

prochile.png

ProChile

ProChile Healthtech Beyond Borders

SOURCE ProChile