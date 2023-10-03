Procter & Gamble Fragrance Development Group Partners with Moodify AI - based Software Solution, for Enhanced Fragrance Design

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moodify, a leading global Scent Tech company has announced today that Procter & Gamble has selected Moodify White, an AI-based fragrance design software solution, to be used by its fragrance development group. This marks a major milestone in the use of AI for malodor control and fragrance design on a large scale.

In recent years, Moodify has proven its innovative technology and met P&G's high standards. Following a thorough and extensive examination, P&G is now ready to harness Moodify's unique capabilities for malodor control based on digital scent creation, marking a revolutionary shift in using innovative AI technology to enhance product development, design, and speed to market.

"We value P&G's vote of confidence in Moodify as a partner in applying AI to evolve fragrance design and consumer product development," said Eyal Maor, CEO of Moodify. "By incorporating Moodify's cutting-edge technology into their processes, P&G is helping further modernize scent design and integration in consumer products. Moodify's technology is at the forefront of the intersection between fragrances and artificial intelligence. With the world's most advanced AI fragrance database and set of algorithms, Moodify is uniquely positioned to revolutionize how malodor control and scents are designed, tested, and brought to market."

"This is a significant step in our digital transformation agenda, emphasizing the use of digital tools to improve the use of fragrance in products. We are proud to be integrating the use of AI for accelerated development of delightful fragrances for our consumers to enjoy," noted Jerry Porter, Chief R&D and Innovation Officer, Fabric & Home Care, Flavor & Fragrances, Procter & Gamble.

This joint development effort demonstrates Moodify's expertise and commitment to innovation and digital transformation in fragrance design and product development.

For more info visit https://www.moodify.ai/

About Moodify

Moodify is a Scent-Tech company, developing AI-powered, scent software solutions enabling the dynamic creation and delivery of new scent experiences.

Moodify scent technologies enable brands and fragrance houses to create &control scents for their products. Scents developed with Moodify technologies have radically reduced time and cost to market, enabling scalable, sustainable, and compliant production.

Moodify solutions include Malodor Control for packaged goods, places and pets, and Re/Formulations for personal care and home care. Moodify also partners with product innovators from entertainment to retail to consumer electronics, creating new dynamic scent experiences that their customers will love.

