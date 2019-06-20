Procter & Gamble, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, Saladino's Foodservice and Temptime Recognized With GS1 US Excellence Awards

DENVER, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 US® recognized four companies yesterday with GS1 US Excellence Awards for their achievements in implementing GS1 Standards to improve business processes: Procter & Gamble, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (FMOLHS), Saladino's Foodservice and Temptime. Additionally, Dick Tracy, president of Dot Foods, was honored with the Roger Milliken Career Achievement Award. The awards were presented during a ceremony at the GS1 Connect® conference taking place June 19-21, 2019 at the Gaylord Rockies, Denver, Colorado.

The companies awarded have demonstrated strategic vision and produced positive results in community engagement, customer satisfaction and/or process improvement in four distinct categories:

GS1 US Innovation Excellence Award : Procter & Gamble

The Innovation Excellence Award honors a company for its transformative use of GS1 Standards to deliver an enhanced experience for businesses and customers. Procter & Gamble, a pioneer of the GS1 US National Data Quality Program, used GS1 Standards to elevate the company's ability to provide consistent, complete and accurate product information to consumers, while aligning with partners to improve broader efficiency and visibility.





The Operational Excellence Award recognizes a company that successfully applied GS1 Standards to improve business processes, operations, industry collaboration and/or the consumer experience. By establishing an entire separate organization (Office of Data Standards and Interoperability) to drive forward the implementation of GS1 Standards, FMOLHS has produced significant cost savings that allowed the Louisiana -based health system to maintain an optimal focus on patient health and safety.





The Small-Midsized Business Excellence Award recognizes a small or midsized company that has strategically leveraged GS1 Standards to help drive its business forward. Saladino's Foodservice, a distributor based in Fresno, California , adopted GS1 Standards to support efficient product traceability, improving its recall readiness. Also, by rallying strong internal support for standards use, Saladino's Foodservice enhanced the quality of data it exchanges with trading partners.





A new category this year, the Partner Excellence Award recognizes a GS1 US partner that advocates for the use of GS1 Standards as part of an innovative application, software or service. Temptime, acquired by Zebra Technologies in February 2019 , is known for its temperature-monitoring devices and partnered with GS1® and GS1 US to develop a new identification standard for sensors that will revolutionize the storage and delivery of life-saving vaccines in developing countries.

"Each of these organizations is rising to the challenge of today's fast-paced business environment in unique ways," said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO, GS1 US. "In recognizing these four companies, we are shining a light on the versatility of GS1 Standards as a catalyst for business process innovation."

Roger Milliken Career Achievement Award

A founding member of the Foodservice GS1 US Standards Initiative and current member of the GS1 US Board of Governors, Dick Tracy has been instrumental in driving effective food traceability and data quality strategies throughout the food industry. Tracy recognized that change was necessary to curb skyrocketing and unnecessary costs due to inaccurate supply chain data. Dot Foods, under Tracy's leadership, committed to the use of GS1 Standards, specifically pioneering the use of the Global Data Synchronization Network™ (GDSN®) to enhance the consistency and completeness of data exchange across the supply chain. Tracy's strategic influence is balanced by his inclusive nature and willingness to exchange views with his peers to help make the industry more successful as a whole.

"Dick's advocacy for GS1 Standards has not only yielded significant benefits within Dot Foods, but has also served as a blueprint for success for any company seeking to improve data quality and operational efficiencies," said Carpenter. "His collaborative style has made him a valuable ambassador for GS1 Standards, and we commend him on his openness to share important lessons from Dot Foods' journey with others to extend industry-wide benefits beyond their implementation."

The Roger Milliken Career Achievement Award honors individuals who demonstrate outstanding innovation and leadership in the application of GS1 Standards and industry best practices to improve supply chain collaboration. Roger Milliken was known for being a catalyst for transformational best business practices across multiple industries. Among his many achievements, Milliken revolutionized the design of the textile plant, transformed how businesses controlled their inventories, supported energy efficiency well before the green manufacturing movement and developed quality initiatives that set the standard for modern-day operational excellence. The award program continues in his memory.

