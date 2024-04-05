Procter & Gamble Recalls 8.2 Million Defective Bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel Laundry Detergent Packets Distributed in US Due to Risk of Serious Injury

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent packets packaged in flexible film bags. This recall announcement applies only to bags distributed in the United States.

Hazard: The outer packaging meant to prevent access to the contents can split open near the zipper track, posing a risk of serious injury to children and other vulnerable populations if the contents of the laundry detergent packets are ingested, as well as posing a risk of skin or eye injuries. Ingestion of a large quantity of any surfactant-containing household cleaning products can cause death among individuals with underlying health issues.

Remedy: Refund, Replace

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled bags out of sight and reach of children and contact Procter & Gamble for a full refund and a free replacement child-resistant bag to store the product. Consumers can also receive a cabinet lock for securing laundry materials.

Consumers should check to see if their bag is part of the recall by checking the lot code on their bag. Recalled lot codes will be listed at pg.com/bags and are found on the bottom of the package. Consumers with recalled bags can submit a photo of the recalled product, showing the lot code to participate in the recall.

Consumer Contact: Procter & Gamble toll-free at 833-347-5764 from Monday through Friday, 9 AM ET to 6 PM ET, Saturday, 9 AM ET to 5:30 PM ET, or online at pg.com/bags.

Recall Details

Units: About 8.2 million (In addition, about 56,741 were sold in Canada.)

Description: This recall involves certain lot codes of Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods, and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent packets packaged in flexible film bags that were manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024. Recalled products range from bags with 12 to 39 laundry detergent packets and include the following:

Gain Flings Original Tide Simply Pods Plus Oxi Boost Gain Flings Moonlight Breeze Scent Tide Pods Clean Breeze Scent Gain Flings Blissful Breeze Scent Tide Pods Free & Gentle Gain Flings Spring Daydream Scent Tide Pods Oxi Gain Flings Plus Ultra Oxi Tide Pods Ultra Oxi Gain Flings Plus Odor Defense Ace Pods Clean Breeze Tide Pods Original Ace Pods Spring Meadow Tide Pods Spring Meadow Scent Ariel Pods Alpine Breeze Tide Pods Light



Incidents/Injuries: No confirmed cases directly relating to this packaging defect. The firm has received four reports of children in the United States accessing the liquid laundry packets, three of which reported ingestion during the time period that the recalled lots were sold, but it is not known if these laundry packets came from recalled bags.

Sold At: Big Lots, CVS, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Sam's Club, Target, Walmart, and other major stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from September 2023 through present for between $5 (one 12 ct. bag) and $30 (four 39 ct. bags in a box).

Manufacturer: The Procter & Gamble Company, of Cincinnati, Ohio

Manufactured in: United States

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 24-189

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission