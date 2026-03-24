PROCURE PROTON THERAPY CENTER ENCOURAGES MEN TO PUT PROSTATE HEALTH IN THE STARTING LINEUP THIS MARCH

SOMERSET, N.J., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of men are already blocking time on their calendars for college basketball's biggest month. ProCure Proton Therapy Center, located right here in Somerset, is asking them to add one more item to the schedule—a PSA screening that takes less time than a TV timeout.

A prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test is quick, non-invasive, and can detect prostate cancer before symptoms appear—giving men more options and better outcomes if something is found. No surgery. No disruption. Just a simple blood draw that could change everything.

"Many men plan their schedules around the games this time of year," said Brian Chon, M.D., Medical Director, ProCure Proton Therapy Center. "A PSA screening takes just minutes and could make a significant difference in their health down the road. There's really no reason to put it off."

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in American men—but when caught early, it is also among the most treatable. For men in the Somerset and greater New York metro area who do receive a diagnosis, ProCure offers proton therapy: a radiation treatment that is precise, effective, and a far less invasive alternative to surgery.

"Because the proton beam can be precisely controlled to stop at the tumor, we can target cancer cells aggressively while protecting nearby organs like the bladder and bowel," Dr. Chon said. "That means men can get through treatment with fewer side effects and a better quality of life—during and after."

Health organizations generally recommend men begin talking with their physicians about PSA screening around age 45—earlier for those with a family history or other risk factors.

This March, take five minutes to call your doctor about a PSA test. If treatment ever becomes necessary, ProCure is close to home and ready to help.

To learn more about proton therapy at ProCure Somerset, visit www.ProCure.com or call 732-357-2600.

About ProCure Proton Therapy Center

ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Somerset, NJ, opened in March 2012 as the tri-state region's first proton therapy facility, treating a range of cancers including diseases of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, head and neck, and gastrointestinal system, as well as sarcomas and many pediatric cases. Using the most advanced radiation treatment available, ProCure has treated more than 7,500 patients overall, including 750+ pediatric patients coming from the U.S. and abroad, and enables many cancer patients to choose a non-surgical treatment personalized to their medical needs and lifestyles, often with fewer side effects and less downtime—giving them more freedom to enjoy what matters most in their lives. For more information, visit ProCure.com.

SOURCE ProCure Proton Therapy Center