National Cancer Prevention Month Highlights PSA Screenings and Precision Proton Therapy for Prostate Cancer

SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Cancer Prevention Month, ProCure Proton Therapy Center is urging men to prioritize prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screenings—often the simplest first step in detecting prostate cancer early, when outcomes are strongest.

The "Relax Your Tight End" commercial during the big game boosted awareness, leveraging humor and familiar NFL tight ends to emphasize that prostate cancer screening can begin with a simple blood test rather than an invasive exam, helping to eliminate fear and stigma.

"Early detection is our most powerful tool," said Brian Chon, M.D., Medical Director at ProCure Proton Therapy Center. "PSA screenings can identify prostate cancer before symptoms occur, when treatment that is both effective and mindful of quality of life can be considered."

Proton therapy offers a precise alternative to surgery or conventional radiation. It targets cancer cells aggressively while minimizing the exposure of surrounding healthy tissues to radiation, including the bladder and bowel, which can result in fewer side effects such as urinary incontinence or sexual dysfunction. The treatment has been FDA-approved since 1988 and is supported by decades of clinical research.

"The recent attention creates a context to start conversations," Dr. Chon added. "Get screened, understand your risk, and know that precise proton therapy is available if you are diagnosed."

ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Somerset, NJ, opened in March 2012 as the tri-state region's first proton therapy facility, treating a range of cancers including diseases of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, head and neck, and gastrointestinal system, as well as sarcomas and many pediatric cases. Using the most advanced radiation treatment available, ProCure has treated more than 7,500 patients overall, including 750+ pediatric patients coming from the U.S. and abroad, and enables many cancer patients to choose a non-surgical treatment personalized to their medical needs and lifestyles, often with fewer side effects and less downtime—giving them more freedom to enjoy what matters most in their lives. For more information, visit ProCure.com.

